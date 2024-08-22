Posted in | News | Energy

Mclennan Returns to MachineBuilding.Live 2024, Wednesday 2nd October - Stand 9

Returning as a regular exhibitor to this year’s MachineBuilding.Live show, Mclennan will showcase new motion control product lines from our distribution partners and will be on hand to discuss your automation requirements and applications. As a leading supplier of motion control products and systems for more than 40 years, Mclennan offers a commitment to technical excellence and dedicated customer service through a partnership approach to business. Visit Stand 9 for first-hand information on our custom design and system build capability and an overview of our broad range of stepper- and servo-motor based motion components and systems solutions.

Ask us about our proven knowledge of EtherCAT multi-axis motion control. Image Credit: Mclennan

New this year include our cost-optimised MSM series stepper motors - aimed at OEMs and offering an extended torque performance and smooth operation that perfectly suits dynamic motion positioning and speed control applications. Other products on display will include servo motors and integrated motors from Applied Motion Components, MOONS’ and JVL; miniature precision brushed and brushless micromotors from Portescap, slip rings from Servotecnica, planetary gear units from Wittenstein and resolvers from Tamagawa. We will also demonstrate our expertise in Ethernet-based motion systems, in particular our proven knowledge of EtherCAT multi-axis motion control.

For innovative and economical motion control solutions, from single components to complete systems, be sure to visit Stand 9 - The Place for Precision Motion Control.

Mclennan

