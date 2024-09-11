Posted in | News | Business

Silverson High Shear Mixers More than a Match for High Active Surfactants

Silverson Machines has released its latest “how-to” video demonstrating the benefits of high shear mixing to dilute high active surfactants, or Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES). This is a common ingredient used in personal care products, such as shampoo and bubble bath or cleaning products, such as liquid detergent. The video “How to Dilute SLES” joins a library of similar videos housed on Silverson.com, designed to aid formulators facing challenging industrial mixing situations.

Related Stories

High active surfactants are often sold at concentration levels of 65 to 70 percent, for greater economy when shipping or storing the ingredient. However, when employing a conventional system to dilute the surfactants with water, the disparity in viscosity between the two liquids causes stratification. Achieving a uniform mixture typically took a long time and yielded uncertain results, until now.

Uniform Blending and Aeration Free

The Silverson High Shear In-line Mixer ensures a uniform mix of SLES within water, in a fraction of the time taken by conventional methods, and often in a single pass. One key is to dilute the high active surfactant before adding other ingredients. The in-line mixer rapidly blends the water and surfactant either on a batch or continuous basis with an engineered design that incorporates an aeration-free process.

Silverson offers a complete line of high shear in-line mixers that can offer solutions for diluting high active surfactants for personal care products or manufacturers of cleansers, such as liquid detergents.

When complete, Silverson’s “How-To” video collection will feature dozens of high-quality, easy-to-understand videos. These videos including How to Dilute SLES can be viewed in the How-To Video Library.

Source:

Silverson Machines

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Silverson Machines, Inc. (2024, September 11). Silverson High Shear Mixers More than a Match for High Active Surfactants. AZoM. Retrieved on September 11, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63644.

  • MLA

    Silverson Machines, Inc. "Silverson High Shear Mixers More than a Match for High Active Surfactants". AZoM. 11 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63644>.

  • Chicago

    Silverson Machines, Inc. "Silverson High Shear Mixers More than a Match for High Active Surfactants". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63644. (accessed September 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Silverson Machines, Inc. 2024. Silverson High Shear Mixers More than a Match for High Active Surfactants. AZoM, viewed 11 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63644.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback