Silverson High Shear Mixers More than a Match for High Active Surfactants

Silverson Machines has released its latest “how-to” video demonstrating the benefits of high shear mixing to dilute high active surfactants, or Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES). This is a common ingredient used in personal care products, such as shampoo and bubble bath or cleaning products, such as liquid detergent. The video “How to Dilute SLES” joins a library of similar videos housed on Silverson.com, designed to aid formulators facing challenging industrial mixing situations.

High active surfactants are often sold at concentration levels of 65 to 70 percent, for greater economy when shipping or storing the ingredient. However, when employing a conventional system to dilute the surfactants with water, the disparity in viscosity between the two liquids causes stratification. Achieving a uniform mixture typically took a long time and yielded uncertain results, until now.

Uniform Blending and Aeration Free

The Silverson High Shear In-line Mixer ensures a uniform mix of SLES within water, in a fraction of the time taken by conventional methods, and often in a single pass. One key is to dilute the high active surfactant before adding other ingredients. The in-line mixer rapidly blends the water and surfactant either on a batch or continuous basis with an engineered design that incorporates an aeration-free process.

Silverson offers a complete line of high shear in-line mixers that can offer solutions for diluting high active surfactants for personal care products or manufacturers of cleansers, such as liquid detergents.

When complete, Silverson’s “How-To” video collection will feature dozens of high-quality, easy-to-understand videos. These videos including How to Dilute SLES can be viewed in the How-To Video Library.