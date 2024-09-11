Posted in | News | Business

New Silverson “How-to” Video Dispels the Mystery of Xanthan Gum Dispersion

Xanthan gum, although used in small concentrations in formulation, can cause big problems when attempting to disperse it in formulation. Silverson mixers more than meet this challenge simply and easily dispersing it thoroughly in formulation. Silverson Machines shows how easily it can be achieved in its latest “how-to” video, “How to Disperse Xanthan Gum” on Silverson.com, one of a series of videos designed to aid formulators facing challenging industrial mixing situations.

Related Stories

Xanthan gum is widely used as a thickening agent in foods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and the chemical industry. While xanthan gum is incorporated as a fractional percent of the total formulation, it has a strong tendency to form lumps when attempting hydration and blending.

Rapid Dispersion/Uniform Results

Silverson equipment effectively and easily disperses xanthan gum in a fraction of the time compared to conventional agitators. Achieve a uniform, agglomerate-free mix in hot or cold liquid with the high shear mixing technology of a Silverson rotor/stator mixer.

Silverson high shear mixing equipment rapidly and thoroughly hydrates essential ingredients, such as xanthan gum to help save time and production costs. Operators frequently add unnecessarily high levels of gum to compensate for poor yield. This not only adds to raw material costs, but in addition, extra and unhydrated gums can wreak havoc with formulations during subsequent processing or storage. Rapid, effective hydration saves production costs and time and yields a consistent batch for each production run.

While the Silverson Ultramix is best suited for effective dispersion of xanthan gum, Silverson offers a complete line of high shear mixers that can blend xanthan gum or other powders into liquid for agglomerate-free, consistent blending in a fraction of the time required by conventional methods. Choose from the Silverson High Shear Batch Mixers, Ultramix or High Shear in-Line Mixers.

When complete, Silverson’s “How-To” video collection will feature dozens of high-quality, easy-to-understand videos. These videos including How to Disperse Xanthan Gum can be viewed in the How-To Video Library.

Source:

Silverson Machines

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Silverson Machines, Inc. (2024, September 11). New Silverson “How-to” Video Dispels the Mystery of Xanthan Gum Dispersion. AZoM. Retrieved on September 11, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63646.

  • MLA

    Silverson Machines, Inc. "New Silverson “How-to” Video Dispels the Mystery of Xanthan Gum Dispersion". AZoM. 11 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63646>.

  • Chicago

    Silverson Machines, Inc. "New Silverson “How-to” Video Dispels the Mystery of Xanthan Gum Dispersion". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63646. (accessed September 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Silverson Machines, Inc. 2024. New Silverson “How-to” Video Dispels the Mystery of Xanthan Gum Dispersion. AZoM, viewed 11 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63646.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback