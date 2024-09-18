Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | New Product

Metso Expands Its Flotation Mixing Offering, Innovative FloatForce®+ Further Improves Operational Efficiency

Metso is expanding its flotation portfolio with a new innovative solution, the FloatForce®+ mixing mechanism. With FloatForce®+, part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering, Metso introduces a plug-and-play solution that maximizes metallurgical recovery, boosts pumping efficiency, and reduces energy consumption, helping customers recover valuable materials and increase revenue.

Launched in 2006, FloatForce® has set the standard for efficient flotation mixing mechanisms in the industry, but recent R&D breakthroughs have unveiled new ways to further enhance performance and sustainability.

"The FloatForce+ is designed for seamless plug-and-play installation with existing FloatForce configurations. It’s also compatible with other mixing mechanisms, needing only minimal modifications for integration," says Christian Cardoso, Product Manager, Mechanical Flotation Services at Metso.

Flotation technology has played a pivotal role in Metso’s history for over five decades. Through subsequent advancements in the company’s evolution, Metso has significantly influenced the trajectory of mechanical flotation technology and helped to propel the industry forward.

"Metso’s new flotation mixing mechanism marks the latest advancement in our ongoing journey of flotation innovation and represents a major milestone in our Planet Positive initiatives," says Antti Rinne, VP, Flotation at Metso.

Metso’s developments in flotation cell technology enable upgrading and retrofitting of older flotation equipment for enhanced performance. This upgrade aligns with our sustainability goals by optimizing manufacturing materials and integrates seamlessly with digital solutions, enabling customers to track energy consumption, recoveries, and maintenance planning.

Metso’s innovative Floatforce®+ solution is featured at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL® 2024, in Las Vegas, USA from September 24 to 26.

