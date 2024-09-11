Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | New Product

Metso Introduces Upgraded Larox ® PF 60 Series Pressure Filter and New Machining Unit at Filtration Technology Center in Finland

Metso is introducing the upgraded Larox® PF 60 series pressure filter at the opening ceremony of the new machining unit at the company’s Filtration Technology Center in Lappeenranta, Finland, on September 11, 2024.

Image Credit: Metso

“The new version of the Larox® PF 60 series filter marks a step change in the technological development of tower filters. It significantly improves safety, process efficiency and dewatering capacity in mining and other process industry applications, thanks to its novel technological solutions. This upgraded model is fully automated to enable flexible operation for process variations and is future-ready for different plate pack configurations to provide consistent and homogenous filter cake with efficient solids wash,” says Jussi Venäläinen, Vice President of the Filtration business line at Metso.

Related Stories

The Larox® PF 60 series filter is part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering, thanks to its advanced features that decrease water and oil usage by up to 90 % and 75 %, respectively. In addition, it can reduce the need for installed electric power by 25 %. The filter has a compact and open design, which translates to less floor space required and a significant improvement in ease of maintenance. The structure has also been upgraded to meet the latest seismic standards. To ensure optimized lifelong performance, Metso offers a comprehensive service portfolio including remote support.

New Machining Unit Brings More Capacity and Increased Quality

“The investment into a new machining unit at our Filtration Technology Center in Lappeenranta goes hand in hand with the development of the Larox® PF 60 pressure filter and our ambition to offer our customers the best and most responsible filtration technology available. The highly automated machining unit significantly increases our manufacturing capacity and enables the production of high-quality filter components in a safer, more environmentally friendly manner,” explains Tero Tiainen, Director for Filters Manufacturing at Metso.

Besides the manufacturing of advanced filters used in various process industries, Metso’s Filtration Technology Center operates a globally unique Dewatering Technology Center (DTC), which is focused on solid-liquid separation. Metso has carried out more than 14,000 filtration tests and delivered more than 5,000 filters for various applications worldwide.

Read more about Metso Larox® pressure filtration solutions on our website.

Metso at MINExpo 2024

Metso will highlight its industry-leading minerals processing technologies and pit-to-port aftermarket solutions at MINExpo INTERNATIONAL® 2024, in Las Vegas. The upgraded Larox® PF 60 series pressure filter and large tailings filters will also be presented there. You can find the complete list of topics and presentation schedule on our website

Source:

Metso

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metso. (2024, September 11). Metso Introduces Upgraded Larox ® PF 60 Series Pressure Filter and New Machining Unit at Filtration Technology Center in Finland. AZoM. Retrieved on September 11, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63637.

  • MLA

    Metso. "Metso Introduces Upgraded Larox ® PF 60 Series Pressure Filter and New Machining Unit at Filtration Technology Center in Finland". AZoM. 11 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63637>.

  • Chicago

    Metso. "Metso Introduces Upgraded Larox ® PF 60 Series Pressure Filter and New Machining Unit at Filtration Technology Center in Finland". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63637. (accessed September 11, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Metso. 2024. Metso Introduces Upgraded Larox ® PF 60 Series Pressure Filter and New Machining Unit at Filtration Technology Center in Finland. AZoM, viewed 11 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63637.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback