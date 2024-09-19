Posted in | News | Minerals | New Product

Metso Expands Polishing Filtration Product Family with GM Filter for Battery Minerals Processes

Metso is expanding its polishing filtration product family with the addition of the GM (Glass Media) filter. The Metso GM filter is designed to remove insoluble organics in battery metals processes by utilizing very efficient and patented coalescing media. With its cost-effective and modular design, the GM filter increases the recovery and recycling of valuable process chemicals.

Related Stories

“The GM filter is an ideal choice when insoluble organics need to be removed and recovered. Thanks to its efficient coalescing media for hydrometallurgical applications, the GM filter can perfect the removal and recovery of insoluble organics at a much higher velocity than the traditional coalescing medias. In applications where an Active Carbon (AC) filter needs to be used for dissolved organics adsorption from the process, the AC filter’s efficiency and media lifetime can be improved by utilizing a GM filter in front of it,” said Mika Vuorikari, Director of Industrial Filtration at Metso.

The Metso GM filter is designed for variable sizes of process streams and its modular design makes it easy to expand to meet plant process requirements. It also optimizes back washing with filtered process liquid and circulates back to the process, ensuring that water consumption is kept to a minimum. The low pumping pressure of the filter also results in lower energy consumption.

Together with the Dual Media (DM) and Active Carbon (AC) filters, Metso has a complete filtration portfolio for SX-electrowinning and -crystallization processes. Strong know-how and experience from the hydrometallurgical industry allows Metso to design industry-leading filtration solutions for battery minerals processing. Metso has delivered more than ninety DM and AC filters to metallurgical SX processes globally.

Source:

Metso

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metso. (2024, September 19). Metso Expands Polishing Filtration Product Family with GM Filter for Battery Minerals Processes. AZoM. Retrieved on September 19, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63681.

  • MLA

    Metso. "Metso Expands Polishing Filtration Product Family with GM Filter for Battery Minerals Processes". AZoM. 19 September 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63681>.

  • Chicago

    Metso. "Metso Expands Polishing Filtration Product Family with GM Filter for Battery Minerals Processes". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63681. (accessed September 19, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Metso. 2024. Metso Expands Polishing Filtration Product Family with GM Filter for Battery Minerals Processes. AZoM, viewed 19 September 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63681.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback