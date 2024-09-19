Metso Expands Polishing Filtration Product Family with GM Filter for Battery Minerals Processes

Metso is expanding its polishing filtration product family with the addition of the GM (Glass Media) filter. The Metso GM filter is designed to remove insoluble organics in battery metals processes by utilizing very efficient and patented coalescing media. With its cost-effective and modular design, the GM filter increases the recovery and recycling of valuable process chemicals.

“The GM filter is an ideal choice when insoluble organics need to be removed and recovered. Thanks to its efficient coalescing media for hydrometallurgical applications, the GM filter can perfect the removal and recovery of insoluble organics at a much higher velocity than the traditional coalescing medias. In applications where an Active Carbon (AC) filter needs to be used for dissolved organics adsorption from the process, the AC filter’s efficiency and media lifetime can be improved by utilizing a GM filter in front of it,” said Mika Vuorikari, Director of Industrial Filtration at Metso.

The Metso GM filter is designed for variable sizes of process streams and its modular design makes it easy to expand to meet plant process requirements. It also optimizes back washing with filtered process liquid and circulates back to the process, ensuring that water consumption is kept to a minimum. The low pumping pressure of the filter also results in lower energy consumption.

Together with the Dual Media (DM) and Active Carbon (AC) filters, Metso has a complete filtration portfolio for SX-electrowinning and -crystallization processes. Strong know-how and experience from the hydrometallurgical industry allows Metso to design industry-leading filtration solutions for battery minerals processing. Metso has delivered more than ninety DM and AC filters to metallurgical SX processes globally.