Absolute EMS Showcases Advanced Flex and Rigid-Flex PCB Assembly Capabilities

Absolute EMS, Inc., a four-time award-winning EMS provider of fast turnaround, turnkey contract electronic manufacturing services (EMS), is proud to announce its advanced capabilities in processing both flexible (flex) and rigid-flex Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs). Operating from a state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0, closed-loop system facility in the heart of Silicon Valley, Absolute EMS is equipped to handle the complexities of flexible PCBAs.

Absolute EMS Rigid and FLEX Assembly. Image Credit: Absolute EMS

The company’s Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines run at an industry-leading speed of 80,000 placements per hour. This high-speed capability, paired with sophisticated inline optical inspection stations, creates an efficient manufacturing environment that allows Absolute EMS to offer globally competitive pricing while keeping production in a “Made-in-America” facility.

“Flexible PCBAs present unique challenges, which is why many EMS providers shy away from them,” said Doug Dow, COO at Absolute EMS. “But at Absolute EMS, we’ve invested in the most advanced equipment and processes to handle these complex assemblies with precision. Our ability to manage both rigid and flexible PCBAs, particularly those with tight tolerance requirements, sets us apart from competitors.”

Absolute EMS excels in producing both high-reliability rigid, flexible and rigid-flex boards, utilizing built-in quality systems to ensure the highest levels of product reliability. Their manufacturing processes are optimized for precision, allowing for quick-turn prototypes as well as high-volume production, all while maintaining strict adherence to customer specifications.

“Our facility was designed with adaptability and quality in mind,” Dow added. “Whether it’s high-volume production or small runs, our customers can rely on us to deliver the best possible solution for their PCBA needs.”

By offering specialized capabilities in both rigid and flexible PCBAs, Absolute EMS supports industries with stringent requirements, such as aerospace (AS9100 certified), medical devices (ISO-13485 certified) and automotive sectors, all of which depend on the reliability and precision that Absolute EMS delivers.