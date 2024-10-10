Posted in | News | Design and Innovation | Automotive Materials

Absolute EMS Showcases Advanced Flex and Rigid-Flex PCB Assembly Capabilities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Absolute EMSOct 10 2024

Absolute EMS, Inc., a four-time award-winning EMS provider of fast turnaround, turnkey contract electronic manufacturing services (EMS), is proud to announce its advanced capabilities in processing both flexible (flex) and rigid-flex Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs). Operating from a state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0, closed-loop system facility in the heart of Silicon Valley, Absolute EMS is equipped to handle the complexities of flexible PCBAs.

Absolute EMS Rigid and FLEX Assembly. Image Credit: Absolute EMS

Related Stories

The company’s Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines run at an industry-leading speed of 80,000 placements per hour. This high-speed capability, paired with sophisticated inline optical inspection stations, creates an efficient manufacturing environment that allows Absolute EMS to offer globally competitive pricing while keeping production in a “Made-in-America” facility.

Flexible PCBAs present unique challenges, which is why many EMS providers shy away from them,” said Doug Dow, COO at Absolute EMS. “But at Absolute EMS, we’ve invested in the most advanced equipment and processes to handle these complex assemblies with precision. Our ability to manage both rigid and flexible PCBAs, particularly those with tight tolerance requirements, sets us apart from competitors.”

Absolute EMS excels in producing both high-reliability rigid, flexible and rigid-flex boards, utilizing built-in quality systems to ensure the highest levels of product reliability. Their manufacturing processes are optimized for precision, allowing for quick-turn prototypes as well as high-volume production, all while maintaining strict adherence to customer specifications.

Our facility was designed with adaptability and quality in mind,” Dow added. “Whether it’s high-volume production or small runs, our customers can rely on us to deliver the best possible solution for their PCBA needs.”

By offering specialized capabilities in both rigid and flexible PCBAs, Absolute EMS supports industries with stringent requirements, such as aerospace (AS9100 certified), medical devices (ISO-13485 certified) and automotive sectors, all of which depend on the reliability and precision that Absolute EMS delivers.

Source:

Absolute EMS

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback