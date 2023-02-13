Allectra Launch Sub-D Feedthroughs for Type N Thermocouples

Allectra offers Sub-D feedthroughs with thermocouple pins Type N. Type N is the best universal thermocouple material for a temperature range from -200 °C to +1300 °C with high stability.

N Type Sub-D Transparent. Image Credit: Allectra Limited

The complete range of the dual-line versions is offered: 9 – 15 – 25 – 37 pins for 4 – 7 – 12 – 18 thermocouple pairs.

The upper row uses (+) material and has one pin more than the lower row with (-) material.

A marker in the housing indicates the thermocouple version.

A full range of accessories with connectors, pins, wires and ready made measurement tips is available.

Specifications

Vacuum UHV (10-10 mbar)

Test Voltage 500V DC

Temperature -200 °C…+230 °C

Materials (+) Pin NiCrSi (Nicrosil) Class 1 (-) Pin NiSi (Nisil) Class 1

Seal Glass

Body, Flange Stainless Steel

Accessories

Connectors

Vacuum side 211-FSxx-PK , 211-FSxx-UHV

Air side 211-FSxx-ATC, 211-MSxx-ATC

Crimp pins 213-PINF-N, 213-PINM-N

Recommended cables 301-KAP-TCN (radiation resistant)

Wires with welded tip

313-TCN-JOINT (blank)

Source: http://www.allectra.com/