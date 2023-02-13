Posted in | News | Electronics | Design and Innovation | New Product

Allectra Launch Sub-D Feedthroughs for Type N Thermocouples

Allectra offers Sub-D feedthroughs with thermocouple pins Type N. Type N is the best universal thermocouple material for a temperature range from -200 °C to +1300 °C with high stability.

N Type Sub-D Transparent. Image Credit: Allectra Limited

The complete range of the dual-line versions is offered: 9 – 15 – 25 – 37 pins for 4 – 7 – 12 – 18 thermocouple pairs.

The upper row uses (+) material and has one pin more than the lower row with (-) material.
A marker in the housing indicates the thermocouple version.

A full range of accessories with connectors, pins, wires and ready made measurement tips is available.

Specifications

  • Vacuum UHV (10-10 mbar)
  • Test Voltage 500V DC
  • Temperature -200 °C…+230 °C
  • Materials
    • (+) Pin NiCrSi (Nicrosil) Class 1
    • (-) Pin NiSi (Nisil) Class 1
  • Seal Glass
  • Body, Flange Stainless Steel

Accessories

  • Connectors
  • Vacuum side 211-FSxx-PK , 211-FSxx-UHV
  • Air side 211-FSxx-ATC, 211-MSxx-ATC
  • Crimp pins 213-PINF-N, 213-PINM-N
  • Recommended cables 301-KAP-TCN (radiation resistant)
  • Wires with welded tip
  • 313-TCN-JOINT (blank)

Source: http://www.allectra.com/

