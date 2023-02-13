Allectra Launch Sub-D Feedthroughs for Type N Thermocouples

Allectra offers Sub-D feedthroughs with thermocouple pins Type N. Type N is the best universal thermocouple material for a temperature range from -200 °C to +1300 °C with high stability.
The complete range of the dual-line versions is offered: 9 – 15 – 25 – 37 pins for 4 – 7 – 12 – 18 thermocouple pairs.
The upper row uses (+) material and has one pin more than the lower row with (-) material.
A marker in the housing indicates the thermocouple version.
A full range of accessories with connectors, pins, wires and ready made measurement tips is available.
Specifications
- Vacuum UHV (10-10 mbar)
- Test Voltage 500V DC
- Temperature -200 °C…+230 °C
- Materials
- (+) Pin NiCrSi (Nicrosil) Class 1
- (-) Pin NiSi (Nisil) Class 1
- Seal Glass
- Body, Flange Stainless Steel
Accessories
- Connectors
- Vacuum side 211-FSxx-PK , 211-FSxx-UHV
- Air side 211-FSxx-ATC, 211-MSxx-ATC
- Crimp pins 213-PINF-N, 213-PINM-N
- Recommended cables 301-KAP-TCN (radiation resistant)
- Wires with welded tip
- 313-TCN-JOINT (blank)
Source: http://www.allectra.com/