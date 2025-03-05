Posted in | News | Materials Research

Synthesizing a Highly Strained Boron-Carbon Triple Bond at Room Temperature

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Reviewed by Laura ThomsonMar 5 2025

Researchers from Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg, under the direction of Professor Holger Braunschweig, a boron specialist, have created a molecule with a boron-carbon triple bond, known as a “boryne,” which is an orange solid at room temperature. Along with characterizing the novel molecule, the scientists conducted preliminary reactivity tests. The findings are published in the journal Nature Synthesis.

Structure of the world's first molecule with a triple bond between boron (B) and carbon (C). Image Credit: Rian Dewhurst/Universität Würzburg

Related Stories

Their similar electrical characteristics, boron, carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen, can all form chemical triple bonds with one another. Examples include the nitrogen gas in the earth's atmosphere, which has two nitrogen atoms, and the gas carbon monoxide, which comprises one carbon and one oxygen atom.

Triple bonds between all four elemental combinations are recognized by chemistry but not between boron and carbon. This is surprising because boron and carbon have had stable double bonds for a long time. Furthermore, numerous molecules have triple bonds between two atoms of carbon or boron.

Boron Atom in an Uncomfortable Situation

The boron atom and carbon atoms are arranged linearly in the new molecule.

In combination with the triple bond, this is about as uncomfortable as it gets for boron, requiring very special conditions.

Rian Dewhurst, Study Co-Author, Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg

This explains why creating a triple bond of this kind for the first time has taken so long.

What interests the Würzburg chemists about the new molecule is that “Compounds in which individual atoms feel ‘uncomfortable’ often show a very interesting reactivity,” explained Maximilian Michel, the Doctoral Student who made the molecule in the laboratory.

The team is now concentrating its future efforts on this exact reactivity. In the end, this could lead to new chemical synthesis tools. The results may also contribute to a better understanding of chemical structures and bonds.

Inspiration for Other Researchers

Another benefit that is often overlooked: Basic research like ours inspires other researchers to put their efforts and imagination into synthesizing compounds that might seem improbable. World-changing advances often emerge from these kinds of crazy ideas.

Rian Dewhurst, Study Co-Author, Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg

For instance, the well-known product superglue happened by accident during attempts to make transparent plastics, while Teflon was found during research initially intended to develop new refrigerants.

Journal Reference:

Michel, M., et al. (2025) The synthesis of a neutral boryne. Nature Synthesis. doi.org/10.1038/s44160-025-00763-1.

Source:

Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback