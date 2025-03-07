Percentage of Women in Steel Continues to Grow

The percentage of women in the local Australian steel industry continues to grow.

Across the local steel industry more generally, changes in parental leave, STEM and flexible work are encouraging more and more women into the industry.

An ASI poll of founding members shows a growth in the number of women working in steel products from 14% to 25% in the past 10 years, with further improvements likely due to a growing number of women coming through the tertiary engineering and trades education sectors.

Welcoming the change, chief executive of the ASI Mark Cain said the ASI was actively encouraging women into the industry through a range of initiatives including promotional activities through the ASI Diversity and Inclusiveness Committee (https://www.steel.org.au/ what-we-do/committees-and- groups/diversity-and- inclusiveness-committee/ ), careers days and educational forums.

With women making up more than 50% of ASI staff, Cain said the ASI is leading by example.

“We are a proud supporter of inclusive work cultures where women’s careers thrive and their achievements are celebrated.”

ASI is recognising the vital role women are playing in growing steel’s futures in a special media campaign and online feature to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, with the career paths of five women in steel explored. To see more go to https://www.steel.org.au/ news-and-events/news/ international-women-s-day- 2025/

The Australian Steel Institute (ASI) is the peak body for the Australian steel industry, representing 500 companies and 5,000 members. Steel generates 100,000 jobs and $30b in annual revenue in Australia.