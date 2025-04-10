WireCo Introduces Lazerlift: The New Generation of Rotation-Resistant Hoist Ropes

WireCo®, a global leader in wire and synthetic ropes, unveiled a new crane hoist rope at Bauma Munich, showcasing its latest technical innovation. WireCo's CASAR LAZERLIFT is transforming the industry with its specialized hoist rope, engineered for large telescopic, crawler, and high-capacity tower cranes.

Image Credit: WireCo®

In demanding overhead crane operations, safety and reliability are paramount. Both the crane and its hoist rope must withstand extreme conditions while delivering consistent performance. WireCo’s hoist ropes are engineered to provide the optimal balance of cost and performance, meeting the unique requirements of crane manufacturers and operators.

“The Lazerlift hoist rope represents our latest breakthrough in rope design, and one that we expect will follow in the footsteps of our other well-known crane ropes,” said Johannes Weirich, WireCo’s Chief Engineer for Crane Ropes. “We have met crane operator needs with a rope that has superior spooling behavior along with a superior MBF (Minimum Breaking Force).”

Lazerlift redefines durability, delivering an extended service life proven in both test bench trials and real-world crane operations. Engineered to endure extreme radial stress while maintaining superior breaking strength, it stands as the premier choice for heavy-lifting applications. With Lazerlift, lifting technology is stronger, longer-lasting, and more efficient than ever.

“As wind turbines grow taller and lifting demands intensify, so do the pressures on hoist ropes. Lazerlift is designed to tackle these challenges head-on, offering exceptional strength, longevity, and resilience. With its advanced engineering, Lazerlift minimizes downtime and maintenance, ensuring operators stay ahead in a competitive industry”, said, David Rowatt, PhD, PE, SVP Global Steel Engineering, WireCo.

Visitors to the Bauma show can come by WireCo’s Stand C4.2.15 to see the Lazerlift product in person, along with other new crane rope products from the company including Boomfit, a boom rope application, and Durascend, a rope for tower crane operators.