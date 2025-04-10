Posted in | News | New Product

WireCo Introduces Lazerlift: The New Generation of Rotation-Resistant Hoist Ropes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WireCo<sup>®</sup>Apr 10 2025

WireCo®, a global leader in wire and synthetic ropes, unveiled a new crane hoist rope at Bauma Munich, showcasing its latest technical innovation. WireCo's CASAR LAZERLIFT is transforming the industry with its specialized hoist rope, engineered for large telescopic, crawler, and high-capacity tower cranes.

Image Credit: WireCo®

Related Stories

In demanding overhead crane operations, safety and reliability are paramount. Both the crane and its hoist rope must withstand extreme conditions while delivering consistent performance. WireCo’s hoist ropes are engineered to provide the optimal balance of cost and performance, meeting the unique requirements of crane manufacturers and operators.

“The Lazerlift hoist rope represents our latest breakthrough in rope design, and one that we expect will follow in the footsteps of our other well-known crane ropes,” said Johannes Weirich, WireCo’s Chief Engineer for Crane Ropes. “We have met crane operator needs with a rope that has superior spooling behavior along with a superior MBF (Minimum Breaking Force).”

Lazerlift redefines durability, delivering an extended service life proven in both test bench trials and real-world crane operations. Engineered to endure extreme radial stress while maintaining superior breaking strength, it stands as the premier choice for heavy-lifting applications. With Lazerlift, lifting technology is stronger, longer-lasting, and more efficient than ever.

“As wind turbines grow taller and lifting demands intensify, so do the pressures on hoist ropes. Lazerlift is designed to tackle these challenges head-on, offering exceptional strength, longevity, and resilience. With its advanced engineering, Lazerlift minimizes downtime and maintenance, ensuring operators stay ahead in a competitive industry”, said, David Rowatt, PhD, PE, SVP Global Steel Engineering, WireCo.

Visitors to the Bauma show can come by WireCo’s Stand C4.2.15 to see the Lazerlift product in person, along with other new crane rope products from the company including Boomfit, a boom rope application, and Durascend, a rope for tower crane operators.

Source:

WireCo®

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback