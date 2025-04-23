Furuya Metal and Asahi Kasei Embark on Demonstration Trial Regarding Recycling of Metals for Chlor-alkali Electrolysis Cells and Electrodes

Furuya Metal Co., Ltd. and Asahi Kasei Corp. have, in collaboration with Nobian Industrial Chemicals B.V. and Mastermelt Ltd, embarked on a demonstration trial regarding the recycling of metals used for chlor-alkali electrolysis cells and the electrodes within those cells (hereinafter, “cells and electrodes”). Through this initiative, Furuya Metal will strive to build an ecosystem in the chlor-alkali industry using rare metal recycling.

Concept of cell and electrode metal recycling process undertaken through the four companies’ collaboration. Image Credit: Asahi Kasei Corp.

Rare metals such as iridium and ruthenium are used in the electrodes of chlor-alkali electrolysis cells. Excellent in aspects such as heat resistance, chemical resistance, and electrical conductivity, iridium and ruthenium are expanding in application as industrial materials in various industries, such as electronics, semiconductor, and even industries such as green hydrogen and energy. Furuya Metal has been handling these metals over a span of 40 years, from raw material procurement to ultra-high-purity refining technologies, as well as sophisticated processing technologies and recycling technologies and capabilities. This allows the company to supply many customers, gaining a high global share. Demand for iridium and ruthenium is rising year after year, and due to their high rarity, so far, Furuya Metal has been working on efficient use through recycling over many years to achieve stable supply of these metals.

In the chlor-alkali industry, securing a stable supply of rare metals and efficient reuse are becoming issues of growing importance. Furuya Metal will contribute toward the establishment of a precious metal recycling process in the chlor-alkali industry through this initiative.

In this initiative, first, Asahi Kasei will collect electrodes that have reached the end of their service life from Nobian. Next, at Mastermelt and Furuya Metal, separation of catalysts from electrodes and processing of separated catalysts in preparation for the next process will be carried out, and precious metals will be extracted from the separated catalysts and purified to a higher level. Then, Asahi Kasei will manufacture electrodes coated with catalysts that use these precious metals as raw materials (hereinafter, “recycled-catalyst electrodes”). Nobian will carry out chlor-alkali electrolysis using these recycled-catalyst electrodes, allowing resource circulation in the manufacturing of caustic soda and chlorine. In this way, the four companies will collaborate to promote the establishment of a recycling process that recovers and reuses metals—including precious metals—from used cells and electrodes.

Furuya Metal will continue to provide an efficient and stable supply of iridium and ruthenium and expand the applications of iridium and ruthenium in even more industries to contribute to the development of a digital society and a green society.