New Proof-of-Concept Grants Fuel Sustainable Materials Development

The Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, together with the WISE research program, has introduced a Proof-of-Concept Grant initiative aimed at supporting the transition from academic research to practical applications in materials science and sustainability.

The grant supports researchers in advancing early-stage findings by funding activities that help demonstrate feasibility and move toward potential commercial or practical use.

Magnus Berggren, Program Director of the WISE program, emphasizes the relevance of Proof-of-Concept (PoC) Grants.

Advanced materials are a key to reach a sustainable society. To boost the implementation and deployment of new materials for a circular economy and crucial energy technologies, it is important that research results are translated into innovations that enable fast upscaling to make an impact. The granted KAW-PoC projects provide a fast and significant route towards sustainability. Magnus Berggren, Program Director, Knut and Alice Wallenberg

The first Proof-of-Concept awards were made by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation in 2017. In 2019, the Foundation launched the Wallenberg Launch Pad (WALP) platform. Researchers who have received Foundation support can apply to WALP to further develop their ideas. The program includes guidance and coaching.

Since 2017, 115 PoC grants have been awarded, including this round.

Proof-of-concept grants make it possible for research funded by the Foundation to also lead to innovations and jobs by bridging the gap between academic research and the possibility of commercialization. This is also fully in line with the Foundation’s purpose of being beneficial to Sweden. The grants are awarded to the researcher’s host university and must comply with the university’s regulations. Sara Mazur, Executive Director, Knut and Alice Wallenberg

This was the first Proof-of-Concept call focused specifically on materials science and sustainability. A second call will open on September 1st, with an application deadline of October 15th, 2025.

Project Funding: Up to 4 Million SEK Over Two Years

Each funded project will receive between one and four million SEK over a period of up to two years. In addition to financial support, project leaders will receive ongoing guidance from the Wallenberg Launch Pad (WALP) team as they work to further develop their innovations toward potential commercial use.

We are very excited and grateful for the grant which will allow us to mature our nanomaterial technology towards commercialization. We will now address challenges in up-scaling of the synthesis and the development of high-performance demonstrators, which will be crucial for approaching future customers within the printed sustainable electronics segment. Klas Tybrandt, Professor, Material Science, Linköping University

“We are honored and grateful to receive this support, which helps advance sustainable innovation. The proof-of-concept funding allows us to accelerate the development of biobased wood adhesives that reduce reliance on fossil-derived materials, valorize underutilized industrial sidestreams, and enable more efficient use of wood resources–thereby promoting the transition to a circular economy,” added Eva Malmström Jonsson, Professor Coating Technology at KTH, Royal Institute of Technology.