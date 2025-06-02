Posted in | News | Clean Technology | Chemistry

From Imine to Amide: Transforming COFs for Hydrogen Evolution

A study published in Small examined how modifying the surface charge of covalent organic frameworks (COFs) affects platinum (Pt) photodeposition and photocatalytic hydrogen evolution.

The researchers adjusted the linkage chemistry to influence charge interactions and catalytic activity. This work contributes to the development of COF-based systems for hydrogen production.

illustration - hexanamide molecular structure 3dImage Credit: SergeiShimanovich/Shutterstock.com

The Role of COFs in Hydrogen Evolution

COFs are of interest for photocatalytic hydrogen evolution reactions (HER) due to their porous crystalline structures, chemical stability, and tunable optoelectronic properties. Their design flexibility enables optimization of light absorption, charge separation, and catalytic performance.

These attributes support their use in hydrogen production via photocatalytic water splitting, which uses sunlight to generate hydrogen. Although improvements have been made, the role of surface charge in interfacial interactions and metal co-catalyst deposition is not yet fully understood, suggesting an area for further investigation.

Investigating COF Modifications and Their Effects

The researchers developed a thiophene-based COF system in which imine linkages were converted to amide linkages via Pinnick oxidation using sodium chlorite. This modification altered the COF’s surface charge and photocatalytic properties.

Two COF variants—Imine-BDT-ETTA and Amide-BDT-ETTA—were synthesized. The imine-linked COF was produced through a solvothermal reaction between benzo[1,2-b:4,5-b′]-dithiophene-2,6-dicarboxaldehyde (BDT) and a tetra-amine-functionalized tetraphenylethylene (ETTA) unit. Oxidation of the imine linkages yielded a new amide-linked structure with modified protonation characteristics.

Related Stories

The COFs were analyzed using powder X-ray diffraction (PXRD), nitrogen physisorption, Fourier-transform infrared (FT-IR) spectroscopy, solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), and zeta potential analysis to assess structural features, porosity, and surface charge changes. Photocatalytic performance was evaluated under visible light (λ > 420 nm, 100 mW cm-2), showing that linkage conversion influenced Pt photodeposition and catalytic activity.

Photocatalytic Performance After Linkage Conversion

Converting imine to amide linkages in the BDT-ETTA COFs led to increased hydrogen evolution rates. The Amide-BDT-ETTA COF achieved a HER rate of 0.95 mmol g-1 h-1, compared to 0.22 mmol g-1 h-1 for the imine-linked counterpart, an increase of more than 300 %. This difference was attributed to changes in surface charge, hydrophilicity, and interfacial interactions.

Zeta potential analysis showed that the imine-linked COF became positively charged under acidic conditions due to protonation, whereas the amide-linked COF maintained a negative surface charge. These charge characteristics influenced Pt photodeposition: the positively charged COF promoted small, uniform Pt particles (1–2 nm), while the negatively charged variant produced larger Pt particles (up to 100 nm). Though larger particles may reduce electron mobility, they may also enhance hydrogen production kinetics, such as during the Volmer step.

The amide-linked COF also showed improved hydrophilicity due to polar carbonyl groups, resulting in better water interaction and dispersion in aqueous solutions. Improved light absorption and more effective charge separation further contributed to its higher photocatalytic activity.

Applications in Energy and Photocatalysis

These findings provide insights for designing COF-based photocatalytic systems for hydrogen production. Modifying surface charge through linkage chemistry allows researchers to influence the size and distribution of metal co-catalysts and optimize reaction conditions.

This approach to electrostatic control may also be applicable to other photocatalytic processes, such as carbon dioxide reduction and the breakdown of organic pollutants. The structural tunability of COFs supports the design of catalysts suited to specific energy conversion and storage applications, suggesting potential for broader use in clean energy systems.

Download your PDF copy now!

Conclusion and Future Directions

The study demonstrates the role of surface charge modulation in improving the photocatalytic efficiency of COFs for hydrogen evolution. Transitioning from imine to amide linkages improved structural stability and enhanced Pt photodeposition, resulting in increased hydrogen production rates.

This approach offers a scalable and adaptable method for adjusting interfacial charge properties and designing more efficient photocatalysts. Future research may explore alternative linkages, charge-transfer dynamics, and functional group modifications to further optimize energy conversion.

As interest in clean energy continues to grow, innovations in COF design, such as tailored surface chemistry and material integration, may support the development of cost-effective, high-performance photocatalytic systems. The results underscore the importance of interfacial engineering in advancing materials for renewable energy and environmental technologies.

Journal Reference

Paliušytė, K., et al. (2025). Surface Charge Modulation in Covalent Organic Frameworks for Controlled Pt-Photodeposition and Enhanced Photocatalytic Hydrogen Evolution. DOI: 10.1002/smll.202500870, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202500870

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Osama, Muhammad. (2025, June 02). From Imine to Amide: Transforming COFs for Hydrogen Evolution. AZoM. Retrieved on June 03, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64618.

  • MLA

    Osama, Muhammad. "From Imine to Amide: Transforming COFs for Hydrogen Evolution". AZoM. 03 June 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64618>.

  • Chicago

    Osama, Muhammad. "From Imine to Amide: Transforming COFs for Hydrogen Evolution". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64618. (accessed June 03, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Osama, Muhammad. 2025. From Imine to Amide: Transforming COFs for Hydrogen Evolution. AZoM, viewed 03 June 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64618.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback