Thermic Edge Ltd Unveils the SiC3 CVD Reactor: Industrial-Scale CVD for Advanced SiC3 Coatings

Thermic Edge Ltd proudly announces the launch of its SiC3 CVD Reactor—an advanced Hot Wall Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) system designed specifically to deliver Thermic Edge’s proprietary cubic silicon carbide (SiC3) coatings at industrial scale. Purpose-built to meet the stringent demands of high-purity, high-performance applications, the SiC3 system is the result of over a decade of hands-on expertise in CVD reactor operation and optimization.

Image Credit: Thermic Edge Ltd

Engineered for High-Volume Production

The SiC3 CVD Reactor is tailored for environments where throughput, repeatability, and contamination control are critical—such as semiconductor manufacturing. With robust thermal uniformity, optimized gas flow dynamics, and precision process control, the reactor consistently delivers uniform coatings with high density and low impurity levels across large production batches.

Whether working with graphite substrates, porous ceramics, or composite materials, the SiC3 system supports efficient, scalable, and cost-effective coating processes. It is backed by Thermic Edge’s extensive experience in component preparation, post-processing, and long-term reactor maintenance.

Highlights of the SiC3 CVD Reactor:

Available with induction or resistive heating options.

options. Fabricated from 316 L stainless steel in various chamber sizes: 300 mm x 450 mm (induction heating) 1000 mm x 1500 mm (resistive heating) 1500 mm x 2000 mm (resistive heating)

in various chamber sizes: High deposition rate : 50–60 µm/hour for optimal throughput.

: 50–60 µm/hour for optimal throughput. High-purity output : < 5 ppm impurity levels.

: < 5 ppm impurity levels. Precision control : ±10 µm thickness tolerance on 100 µm coatings.

: ±10 µm thickness tolerance on 100 µm coatings. Dual process chamber capability for increased efficiency.

capability for increased efficiency. Rotational base for enhanced coating uniformity.

for enhanced coating uniformity. Maximum operating temperature: up to 1700 °C (subject to final confirmation).

Developed entirely in-house and shaped by years of practical operation, the SiC3 reactor exemplifies Thermic Edge’s commitment to advancing vacuum heating and coating technologies. Beyond delivering hardware, Thermic Edge provides comprehensive support—coating recipes, system tuning, and strategic maintenance—to ensure long-term success for every customer.