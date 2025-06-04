Posted in | News | Coatings and Thin Films | New Product

Thermic Edge Ltd Unveils the SiC3 CVD Reactor: Industrial-Scale CVD for Advanced SiC3 Coatings

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Thermic Edge LtdJun 4 2025

Thermic Edge Ltd proudly announces the launch of its SiC3 CVD Reactor—an advanced Hot Wall Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) system designed specifically to deliver Thermic Edge’s proprietary cubic silicon carbide (SiC3) coatings at industrial scale. Purpose-built to meet the stringent demands of high-purity, high-performance applications, the SiC3 system is the result of over a decade of hands-on expertise in CVD reactor operation and optimization.

Image Credit: Thermic Edge Ltd

Engineered for High-Volume Production

Related Stories

The SiC3 CVD Reactor is tailored for environments where throughput, repeatability, and contamination control are critical—such as semiconductor manufacturing. With robust thermal uniformity, optimized gas flow dynamics, and precision process control, the reactor consistently delivers uniform coatings with high density and low impurity levels across large production batches.

Whether working with graphite substrates, porous ceramics, or composite materials, the SiC3 system supports efficient, scalable, and cost-effective coating processes. It is backed by Thermic Edge’s extensive experience in component preparation, post-processing, and long-term reactor maintenance.

Highlights of the SiC3 CVD Reactor:

  • Available with induction or resistive heating options.
  • Fabricated from 316 L stainless steel in various chamber sizes:
    • 300 mm x 450 mm (induction heating)
    • 1000 mm x 1500 mm (resistive heating)
    • 1500 mm x 2000 mm (resistive heating)
  • High deposition rate: 50–60 µm/hour for optimal throughput.
  • High-purity output: < 5 ppm impurity levels.
  • Precision control: ±10 µm thickness tolerance on 100 µm coatings.
  • Dual process chamber capability for increased efficiency.
  • Rotational base for enhanced coating uniformity.
  • Maximum operating temperature: up to 1700 °C (subject to final confirmation).

Developed entirely in-house and shaped by years of practical operation, the SiC3 reactor exemplifies Thermic Edge’s commitment to advancing vacuum heating and coating technologies. Beyond delivering hardware, Thermic Edge provides comprehensive support—coating recipes, system tuning, and strategic maintenance—to ensure long-term success for every customer.

Source:

Thermic Edge Ltd

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback