Posted in | News | New Product

Emerson SolaHD Industrial Rack Mount On-Line UPS Improves User Interface and Lead Time

Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack mount on-line uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs). The new SolaHD S4KD Series replaces the current S4KC Series, offering significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability. The S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power upon utility power failure to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads. The S4KD is available in 1000-3000 VA in 120 V and 3000 VA in 230 V configurations, each housed in a slim 2U form factor.

Image Credit: Emerson

Related Stories

Emerson SolaHD line UPSs are proven performers, with rugged metal housings and hardwired connections, providing reliable power for automation, microprocessor/PC-based hardware, networking, telecommunication, medical, and other mission-critical systems. The S4KD Series builds upon the exceptional ruggedness, battery life, and power quality of the previous series, and it incorporates new hardware design updates to improve usability, efficiency, and reliability.

“Users will immediately appreciate the updates to the user experience, and advanced diagnostics which will greatly improve their overall commissioning and maintenance schedules,” said Kyle McLeod, product marketing manager UPS for SolaHD at Emerson Discrete Automation. The S4KD Series can be configured, and provide status and diagnostic information, using the on-board interface without the need of a laptop. The LCD color graphical display is gravity sensitive, properly orienting itself for easy viewing and operation regardless of the UPS’s installation position. Stateof- the-art diagnostics provide alerts to users about battery health status, efficiency metrics, replacement date prediction, data logging, input/output real-time tracking, bypass operation, faults, and much more, empowering users to keep their systems operating at peak performance.

Quality UPS technology is required by specifying engineers, systems designers, original equipment manufacturers, and others developing applications for critical industries, such as energy, oil and gas, food and beverage, chemicals, life sciences, and more. The Emerson SolaHD industrial rack Mount UPS Series D meets these requirements by maintaining the rugged design and reliable performance of the preceding series, while adding significant user interface improvements and state-of-the-art diagnostics

Source:

Emerson

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Emerson. (2024, July 09). Emerson SolaHD Industrial Rack Mount On-Line UPS Improves User Interface and Lead Time. AZoM. Retrieved on July 09, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63316.

  • MLA

    Emerson. "Emerson SolaHD Industrial Rack Mount On-Line UPS Improves User Interface and Lead Time". AZoM. 09 July 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63316>.

  • Chicago

    Emerson. "Emerson SolaHD Industrial Rack Mount On-Line UPS Improves User Interface and Lead Time". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63316. (accessed July 09, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Emerson. 2024. Emerson SolaHD Industrial Rack Mount On-Line UPS Improves User Interface and Lead Time. AZoM, viewed 09 July 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63316.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback