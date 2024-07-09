Emerson SolaHD Industrial Rack Mount On-Line UPS Improves User Interface and Lead Time

Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack mount on-line uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs). The new SolaHD S4KD Series replaces the current S4KC Series, offering significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability. The S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power upon utility power failure to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads. The S4KD is available in 1000-3000 VA in 120 V and 3000 VA in 230 V configurations, each housed in a slim 2U form factor.

Image Credit: Emerson

Emerson SolaHD line UPSs are proven performers, with rugged metal housings and hardwired connections, providing reliable power for automation, microprocessor/PC-based hardware, networking, telecommunication, medical, and other mission-critical systems. The S4KD Series builds upon the exceptional ruggedness, battery life, and power quality of the previous series, and it incorporates new hardware design updates to improve usability, efficiency, and reliability.

“Users will immediately appreciate the updates to the user experience, and advanced diagnostics which will greatly improve their overall commissioning and maintenance schedules,” said Kyle McLeod, product marketing manager UPS for SolaHD at Emerson Discrete Automation. The S4KD Series can be configured, and provide status and diagnostic information, using the on-board interface without the need of a laptop. The LCD color graphical display is gravity sensitive, properly orienting itself for easy viewing and operation regardless of the UPS’s installation position. Stateof- the-art diagnostics provide alerts to users about battery health status, efficiency metrics, replacement date prediction, data logging, input/output real-time tracking, bypass operation, faults, and much more, empowering users to keep their systems operating at peak performance.

Quality UPS technology is required by specifying engineers, systems designers, original equipment manufacturers, and others developing applications for critical industries, such as energy, oil and gas, food and beverage, chemicals, life sciences, and more. The Emerson SolaHD industrial rack Mount UPS Series D meets these requirements by maintaining the rugged design and reliable performance of the preceding series, while adding significant user interface improvements and state-of-the-art diagnostics