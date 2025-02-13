Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

Emerson Helps Oil and Gas Company Meet Emissions Standards with New Electric Dump Valves

Emerson recently partnered with Laramie Energy to help the Colorado-based oil and gas producer comply with state and federal emissions regulations. Using ASCOTM zero-emissions electric dump valves, the only such all-electric solution for separators, scrubbers, and compression units, Emerson helped Laramie Energy achieve compliance by eliminating both vented and fugitive emissions from the liquid dump stage of their separation process.

The ASCOTM Series 223 is a solenoid pilot-operated valve designed for high-pressure applications. The rugged valve has a unique stainless steel piston construction built to withstand high-flow pressures up to 100 bar. Image Credit: Emerson

Conventional dump valves are often piloted by well gas, which can leak into the atmosphere as vented and fugitive emissions. Some states, including Colorado, have emissions regulations that include fines for noncompliance, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established a waste emissions charge for methane emissions that exceed specified thresholds.

If fugitive emissions are detected, the EPA requires oil and gas producers to report their greenhouse gas data and conduct tests, surveys and repairs. Companies that fall out of regulation must pay expensive fines and waste subsequent downtime to reestablish compliance.

In comparison, ASCO zero-emission electric dump valves use ultra-low-power electric actuation, which removes the need to vent well gas in upstream applications. And, unlike traditional dump valves, they are fugitive-emissions-free by design because they have no valve packing.

With precise control, ASCO electric dump valves actuate in 50 to 75 milliseconds compared to conventional valves that take several seconds, thus virtually eliminating any chance of gas blowby. This helped Laramie Energy better maintain the static pressure of their vessels which ultimately led to an increase in natural gas production. The valves also use 1.2 watts (W) of energy compared to a conventional electric retrofit kit that uses 96 W, reducing valve power usage by 98.75%.

“Though initially designed for legacy well sites, these fully electric dump valves can help oil and gas companies achieve compliance and avoid red tape on both newly drilled production sites and existing production sites to meet new standards,” said Michael Land, sales development manager with Emerson’s discrete automation business. “Our solution provides a cost-effective, maintenance-free alternative to meet compliance when compared to other solutions like instrument air, nitrogen and electric retrofit kits.”

Laramie Energy focuses on developing unconventional oil and gas reserves within the Rocky Mountains, operating roughly 1,500 wells. The company installed ASCO electric dump valves in newly drilled wells while updating its legacy wells with the solution. Beyond ensuring compliance, the valves have provided additional benefits, including less maintenance and greater well efficiency.

