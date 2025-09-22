Citrine Informatics and Econic Technologies Announce Partnership to Accelerate Development of CO2‑Based Materials

Citrine Informatics, the leading provider of AI for materials and chemicals R&D, today announced a new partnership with Econic Technologies, a UK-based deep-tech company that is pioneering the use of captured carbon dioxide in the manufacture of polymers. Econic's proprietary catalyst and process technology enables manufacturers to incorporate CO 2 into chemicals and materials, replacing fossil feedstocks while tuning performance and lowering the overall carbon footprint.

Image Credit: Citrine Informatics

Through this collaboration, Econic will deploy the Citrine AI Platform to accelerate the development and optimization of custom processes and products that utilize renewable feedstocks that plug seamlessly into existing markets and improve circularity. By leveraging machine-learning models trained on experimental and formulation data, the Citrine Platform will help Econic rapidly discover and optimize CO 2 -based polyols for polyurethane foams applications and as well as accelerate the development of the Recreaire®, next-generation CO 2 -based surfactants based on CO 2 . and catalysts.

"Econic embodies the next generation of sustainable innovation," said Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics. "Our mission is to enable a greener, more efficient world by accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation materials and chemicals. Partnering with Econic allows us to apply our platform to cutting-edge catalyst systems that convert waste CO 2 into valuable feedstocks."

Keith Wiggins, CEO of Econic Technologies, added, "Citrine's AI-driven platform will enable us to explore formulation space more quickly, reduce development cycles and identify new opportunities in markets such as polyurethane foams and surfactants. Our vision is to replace petrochemical-derived materials with renewable alternatives that are both high-performing and cost-effective. Collaborating with Citrine brings us closer to achieving that goal."