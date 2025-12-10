Unveiling the Next Frontier in Materials AI

Early in my career, I had the opportunity to lead a team of brilliant engineers in the development of novel materials and processes. We were diligent, hard-working, and bright, but ultimately, we couldn't consider every possible parameter. We didn't have the tools that exist today to make the best use of our precious, expensive data to make good decisions. It felt like we were rolling the dice, guided only by intuition and expertise, rather than confidently striving forward towards the desired outcome. Unfortunately, this trial-and-error approach, sometimes tempered by Design of Experiment methods, is still the industry norm.

Our goals are loftier. We need new materials to solve humanity's existential challenges, but our methods haven't changed. It’s like getting in the ring against Mike Tyson with one hand tied behind your back.

At Citrine, our goal is to exponentially speed up innovation and scientific progress. We achieve this via AI grounded in scientific rules, business understanding, and customer data, fundamentally changing how scientists develop new materials and chemicals.

Trusted partners like Rolls-Royce, EMD Electronics, and LyondellBassell already use our platform to create high-quality, sustainable products faster and cheaper.

But we’re constantly raising the bar. Product experts need tools to ingest and harmonize diverse sources of information, and an AI framework that can leverage that information quickly and powerfully. So that is what we are rolling out on our platform.

Starting today, we are adding functionality that builds to create two new revolutionary capabilities: Omni and Apex.

Omni is our universal data harmonizer. It’s an omnivore, eating diverse data types for breakfast. A team of more than 10 AI agents processes data from across an entire organization (yes, even in those old Excel spreadsheets), melding it into one magic pot that cleans and structures it, ready for approval. This puts Electronic Lab Notebooks, an outdated, unwieldy technology that costs scientists hundreds of hours, in the grave. RIP ELNs, you will not be missed.

Apex is born out of years of AI development and is the most advanced framework on the market. It doesn’t require massive datasets, already armed with built-in knowledge of chemistry, physics, and materials. Apex is self-learning, automatically absorbing knowledge from any type of data, even over an organization’s full portfolio. It simulates scenarios and iterates in minutes. We can evaluate tens of millions of materials and rank the 500 best materials for a specific need, speeding up the development of new materials by 80%.

Together, these frameworks empower scientists to achieve breakthroughs even faster.

Large, legacy organizations can accelerate the ingestion of historical data and leverage it across business units for pre-training, leading to better products. Smaller, agile startups can quickly scale the use of AI to reduce research costs and expand into niche areas.

Apex and Omni are the tools that materials and chemical scientists have needed for decades. Organizations equipped with them will be more competitive, spurring innovation, leading to better results faster. The next great material or chemical that changes our world will be developed on this platform. And it will happen sooner than any of us can imagine, thanks to the updates announced today.