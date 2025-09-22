Lithoz Cools Down Hydrogen Powertrains for Megawatt Class Aircraft with Aluminum Nitride Heat Exchangers as part of the EU-Funded TRIATHLON Project

As part of the TRIATHLON project consortium, Lithoz is developing and manufacturing a 3D-printed ceramic heat exchanger (HEX) made from Aluminum nitride (AIN) for hydrogen-electric propulsion systems for aircraft in the megawatt class. AlN HEXs are a technology enabler for future hydrogen-powered powertrains that will help decarbonizing aviation, improving system efficiency and sustainability in aviation, while reducing maintenance and saving hundreds of thousands of euros in costs.

Hydrogen filled H 2 Airplane flying in the sky – future H 2 energy concept. 3d rendering. Image Credit: Lithoz

Designed by Ergon Research, this innovative application is based on thermodynamics-driven control management. It leverages the precision and scalability of Lithoz's LCM (Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing) CeraFab System printers and materials. Unlike traditional heat exchangers, TRIATHLON's ceramic-based solutions eliminate the need for energy-intensive cryogenic hydrogen pumps. AIN is the perfect material for addressing the thermal management of these high-performance components due to its excellent thermal expansion coefficient and conductivity (211 W/mK). This dramatically increases thermal efficiency and enables compact, lightweight system architecture, which is crucial for electrified aviation.

Lithoz' advanced ceramics are already proven in the aerospace industry and other high-stress sectors. LCM printed high-performance materials such as AIN, with its excellent thermal and mechanical resistance as well as < 600 °C stable behavior against hydrogen, enable unmatched precision, a high surface-area design and superior thermal conductivity - all of which are crucial for next-generation hydrogen-electric systems. Lithoz' LCM technology offers unique design freedom, enabling the creation of ultra-precise, complex internal channels and geometry-optimized parts that ensure maximum heat exchange in minimal space.

Dr. Johannes Homa, CEO of Lithoz, commented on the project's success so far: "This is a breakthrough application of our ceramic 3D printing technology in a completely new field. Aerospace and sustainability are key growth areas for Lithoz, so achieving serial production with aluminum nitride is a significant milestone for these sectors. This material opens up design and application possibilities that no one else can currently realize, making a decisive contribution to a greener future in aviation through ceramic AM."