Lithoz Cools Down Hydrogen Powertrains for Megawatt Class Aircraft with Aluminum Nitride Heat Exchangers as part of the EU-Funded TRIATHLON Project

As part of the TRIATHLON project consortium, Lithoz is developing and manufacturing a 3D-printed ceramic heat exchanger (HEX) made from Aluminum nitride (AIN) for hydrogen-electric propulsion systems for aircraft in the megawatt class. AlN HEXs are a technology enabler for future hydrogen-powered powertrains that will help decarbonizing aviation, improving system efficiency and sustainability in aviation, while reducing maintenance and saving hundreds of thousands of euros in costs.
Designed by Ergon Research, this innovative application is based on thermodynamics-driven control management. It leverages the precision and scalability of Lithoz's LCM (Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing) CeraFab System printers and materials. Unlike traditional heat exchangers, TRIATHLON's ceramic-based solutions eliminate the need for energy-intensive cryogenic hydrogen pumps. AIN is the perfect material for addressing the thermal management of these high-performance components due to its excellent thermal expansion coefficient and conductivity (211 W/mK). This dramatically increases thermal efficiency and enables compact, lightweight system architecture, which is crucial for electrified aviation.
Lithoz' advanced ceramics are already proven in the aerospace industry and other high-stress sectors. LCM printed high-performance materials such as AIN, with its excellent thermal and mechanical resistance as well as < 600 °C stable behavior against hydrogen, enable unmatched precision, a high surface-area design and superior thermal conductivity - all of which are crucial for next-generation hydrogen-electric systems. Lithoz' LCM technology offers unique design freedom, enabling the creation of ultra-precise, complex internal channels and geometry-optimized parts that ensure maximum heat exchange in minimal space.
Dr. Johannes Homa, CEO of Lithoz, commented on the project's success so far: "This is a breakthrough application of our ceramic 3D printing technology in a completely new field. Aerospace and sustainability are key growth areas for Lithoz, so achieving serial production with aluminum nitride is a significant milestone for these sectors. This material opens up design and application possibilities that no one else can currently realize, making a decisive contribution to a greener future in aviation through ceramic AM."