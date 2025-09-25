Posted in | News | Plastics and Polymers | 3D Printing

Lithoz LCM Printers Make Additive Serial Production of Fully Customized Ceramic Earmolds for Hearing Aids a Reality

OC Otoplastisches Centrum GmbHSep 25 2025

Swiss premium manufacturer for otoplastics and hearing protection OC GmbH and German service provider CADdent achieved a breakthrough in 3D-printed patient specific earmold ("otoplastics") production. Utilizing Lithoz's LCM technology - the world's leading system for high-performance ceramic 3D printing - the team serially produces earmolds made from ATZ (alumina-toughened zirconia) that are ultra-precise in fit, acoustically neutral and perfectly biocompatible. Further expanding the CeraFab printer's track record of successfully scaling high-end ceramic medical devices to industrial level, the otoplastics' commercialization again proves the growing significance of LCM printers for innovation in the MedTech industry.

Meeting the stringent requirements of medical OEMs, the project marks yet another go-to-market milestone for custom-fit ceramic devices. Using the CeraFab S65 Medical, CADdent produces ATZ earmolds with wall thicknesses below 1 mm and dimensional tolerances of less than ±50 µm, all the while maintaining the delicate inner channels necessary for optimal sound transmission. Thanks to stress-free sintering, the parts could be manufactured without support structures while ensuring structural stability, even in fragile geometries. Furthermore, the scalability of the process for small-batch industrial production is demonstrated by the fact that up to 15 earmolds can be produced per build platform, resulting in a low-threshold for innovation.

Jurij Belik, CEO of OC GmbH adds: "These technical achievements demonstrate the distinct advantages that ceramics offer for otoplastics. Unlike polymers or titanium, ceramic earmolds offer long-term biocompatibility alongside superior durability and wear resistance. ATZ's acoustic neutrality ensures uncompromised sound quality, and the material's aesthetic properties allow for customizable, high-value designs."

This innovation combines the highest possible acoustic precision guaranteed by ATZ as the material of choice, the best possible hygienic behavior provided by biocompatible ceramics in general, individually optimized wearing comfort given by the design freedom in 3D and economically viable production at an industrial scale ensured by the exact repeatability secured by LCM printers. It signals a new era for patient-specific ceramic additive manufacturing in audiology and far beyond. It also gives evidence of CeraFab printers offering an accessible entry point for SMEs aiming to innovate their products even in strongly regulated markets.

The 3D-printed patient-specific ceramic otoplastics will be on display at the Lithoz formnext booth (Hall 11.1, C35)

OC Otoplastisches Centrum GmbH

