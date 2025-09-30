LGC Standards Launches New 13C-Labelled PFAS Reference Materials to Support EPA Method 1633 Workflows

LGC Standards today announced the expansion of its Dr. Ehrenstorfer™ PFAS portfolio with new 13C-labelled reference materials specifically developed for EPA Method 1633, including two ready-to-use isotope labelled internal standard (EIS/NIS) mixtures (24 and 7 analytes) and a comprehensive range of single compound solutions. These materials are designed to streamline calibration, improve data quality, and deliver robust, defensible results across aqueous, solid, and biological matrices, enabling laboratories around the world to produce reliable, traceable PFAS measurements.

Why PFAS Testing Matters

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large class of more than 1,200 synthetic compounds that have been widely used since the 1940s in industrial processes and consumer products such as nonstick cookware, firefighting foams, and water repellent textiles. PFAS are highly stable, water-soluble, and resistant to degradation, earning them the nickname “forever chemicals.” They persist in the environment, bioaccumulate in wildlife and humans, and have half-lives in the body that can span decades.

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to significant health effects, including developmental issues, immune system impacts, and certain cancers. As a result, global regulations are tightening, with permissible limits often set at parts per trillion (ppt) levels in drinking water and environmental matrices. Accurate, traceable testing is essential to protect ecosystems and public health.

About EPA Method 1633

EPA Method 1633A - the multi-matrix LCMS/MS method jointly developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Defence (DoD) was issued in December 2024 and it is currently the only PFAS method validated in multiple laboratories for wastewater, surface water, groundwater, landfill leachate, soil, sediment, biosolids, and fish/shellfish tissue.

New LGC Standards 13C-Labelled Solutions

The new labelled mixtures include:

EPA Method 1633 EIS Labelled PFAS Mixture (24 analytes; 0.25–5 µg/mL, 1 mL; Part No. DRE-A50000792MW ) - Added before extraction to track sample preparation recovery.

Added before extraction to track sample preparation recovery. EPA Method 1633 NIS Labelled PFAS Mixture (7 analytes; 0.25–1 µg/mL, 1 mL; Part No. DRE-A50000794MW) - Non-extracted Internal Standard Added before injection to correct for instrument response.

Both mixtures are engineered by LGC’s expert chemists for stability and routine use, helping laboratories reduce calibration runs, compensate for matrix effects and instrument variability, and avoid the need to develop inhouse blends. They match the method’s prescribed values, supporting reliable quantitation and compliance.

“With EPA Method 1633 now the recommended multi-matrix standard for PFAS analysis, laboratories need stable, traceable isotope labelled materials they can trust,” said Dr Kelly Cheshire, Global Segment Manager, LGC Standards. “Our new 13C-labelled mixtures and singles—simplify workflows, enhance quantitation, and help labs save time.”

Availability

The new mixtures (DRE-A50000792MW, DRE-A50000794MW) and the full set of 13C-labelled single solutions are now available via LGC Standards and the Dr. Ehrenstorfer™ catalogue, part of the extensive portfolio of PFAS reference materials that includes over 100 new PFAS products launched in the past year to support regulatory testing.