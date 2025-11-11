Valmet Launches Next-Generation Wet End Analyzer for Process Stability and Product Quality

Valmet introduces the next-generation Valmet Wet End Analyzer, designed to help paper, board, and tissue producers improve wet end processes to achieve superior product quality, improved process stability, and reduced operating costs.

Valmet Wet End Analyzer provides all the key measurements for stabilizing wet end processes. Image Credit: Valmet

With new measurements and more sampling points for broader monitoring, the new analyzer provides all the key measurements for stabilizing wet end processes. A stable wet end improves product quality and process efficiency through consistent sheet formation, optimized chemical use, and reduced water and energy consumption.

“This innovation in pulp and paper process control bridges a critical gap in controlling both quality and runnability. Building on decades of expertise, the new analyzer integrates fiber morphology measurement to quantify the impact of chemical dosing on furnish properties,” says Bogdan Pavlovic, Business Manager, Board and Paper Analyzers, Automation Solutions, Valmet.

“By expanding measurement capabilities, Valmet not only enhances operational efficiency, but also supports more environmentally responsible production practices, fully aligned with our mission to unlock resource efficiency,” Pavlovic adds.

Stabilizing Wet End Consistency Control

Valmet Wet End Analyzer now supports continuous online sampling of total fiber and fines consistency and ash consistency from up to three lines. The continuous measurements combined with the Valmet IQ Quality Control System ensure white water properties remain stable and robust against process disturbances.

Reaching Target Quality

Equipped with field-proven ultra-high-definition camera optics and intelligent image processing, the analyzer provides detailed insight into key headbox fiber properties that impact end-product quality. Precise morphological analysis optimize fiber blends ratios and precisely dose retention chemicals.

Reducing Costs While Improving Environmental Performance

Alongside the advanced fiber imaging and continuous sampling capabilities, the next generation analyzer includes oxygen measurement to help optimize biocide dosage and a new filtrate sampling that expands the analysis to thick stock.