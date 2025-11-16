Tescan Acquires FemtoInnovations and Launches Laser Technology Business Unit

Tescan Group today announced the acquisition of FemtoInnovations, a leading innovator in ultrafast laser technologies, and the creation of a dedicated Laser Technology Business Unit (LT BU) headquartered at the University of Connecticut (UConn) Tech Park. The new unit expands Tescan’s correlative and multimodal portfolio for semiconductor, biomedical device manufacturing, and advanced research markets.

Image Credit: Tescan Group

FemtoInnovations brings to Tescan a unique and disruptive laser platform - technology already proven in demanding workflows and attracting strong interest from leading global players across semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

“Bringing FemtoInnovations into the Tescan family is a strategic step that strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end workflows. By combining ultrafast laser micromachining with our leading imaging and analysis platforms, we’re enabling customers to move faster from problem to insight across failure analysis, sample preparation, R&D, and advanced manufacturing,” said Jean-Charles Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Tescan Group.

Tescan will unveil the portfolio at ISTFA 2025 (Pasadena, CA) in November.

“Our team has always been driven by the pursuit of innovation and the development of disruptive laser processing technologies. By combining our ultrafast laser systems with Tescan's leading imaging and analysis platforms, we are creating a powerful new dimension of integrated workflows. This partnership will accelerate discovery and redefine what's possible for our customers. We are excited to combine forces and contribute to Tescan's legacy of excellence and innovation,” said Sina Shahbazmohamadi, Co-Founder, FemtoInnovations.

The Laser Technology BU will be headquartered at the University of Connecticut Tech Park (UConn), tapping into its research ecosystem, talent and infrastructure. It will work in close synergy with Tescan’s Electron Microscopy and Micro-CT business units to deliver integrated workflows beginning in 2026.

A new FLAME Center (FemtoInnovations Laser Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering) will be established at the Innovation Partnership Building of UConn Tech Park to fast-track R&D, applications and workflow development.

From a strategy standpoint, the decision centered on three things: the caliber of the FemtoInnovations team, the maturity of its ultrafast-laser platform for real-world workflows, and a clear cultural fit with customer-driven problem solving.

“We are constantly looking for partners who not only bring deep engineering discipline but also an unmatched innovation power. FemtoInnovations' disruptive laser processing technologies and their ability to create a platform that’s ready for real-world use is exactly the kind of strategic fit that raises the bar for our customers. We’re pleased to welcome the team into the Tescan family,” said Bruno Janssens, Chief Strategy Officer, Tescan Group, who led the strategic evaluation of the FemtoInnovations transaction and will support the integration of the new Laser Business Unit into the Tescan organization.

“We are excited about this unique industry-academia partnership that will allow talent development, innovation, and industrialization of advanced laser technologies with applications in semiconductors and biomedical devices,” said Dr. Emmanouil Anagnostou, Executive Director of the UConn Tech Park.