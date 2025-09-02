Posted in | News | Events

Tescan at MC 2025: Accelerating the Art of Discovery

Tescan Group proudly introduces its new global brand platform The Art of Discovery at this year’s Microscopy Conference (MC) in Karlsruhe, Germany. Built on the belief that beauty lies in what is yet to be discovered, it reflects Tescan’s ambition to be a trusted growth partner in science.   

Image Credit: Tescan

This rebrand signals a pivotal step in Tescan’s shift toward a more integrated model — combining advanced technology, workflow-focused solutions, expert support, and a community built on shared knowledge.

 This represents Tescan’s broader focus on delivering customer-centric solutions rather than simply providing technology.

New Aspiration, Approach and Drivers 

"Our brand transformation captures who we are today — a company built on strong partnerships, driven by results, fueled by innovation, and committed to delivering purposeful solutions that put users first," says Sirine Assaf, Chief Revenue Officer at Tescan.

Guided by its core principles, Tescan sets a clear ambition: to empower customers and partners with tools, software, and services built for what’s next. At the heart of this transformation is a simple idea — removing the barriers between a question and its discovery.

Automation and Innovation  

Building on last year’s successful introduction of multiple new instruments (including the plasma FIB-SEM Amber X 2) — Tescan continues its innovation journey across the entire portfolio. This year, the company’s primary focus is on enhancing automation throughout all its products, aiming to streamline scientists’ workflows at a time when speed and accuracy are more important than ever. Alongside its new brand platform, Tescan is also unveiling two new software solutions: AutoSection and TEM AutoPrep PRO – Inverted & Planar Lamella Automation

"Our primary goal in this area is to reduce the time from instrument purchase to when users can fully leverage its capabilities. We accomplish this through intelligent automation, deep application expertise, and close collaboration with our customers," closes Bruno Janssens, Chief Strategy Officer at Tescan. 

Source:

Tescan

