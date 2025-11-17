Polyglass Introduces Drizone™ Commercial Systems: New Portfolio of Deck, Traffic, and Below-Grade Waterproofing Solutions

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, today announced the launch of Drizone™ Commercial Systems, a new way of delivering complete waterproofing assemblies for commercial construction. By organizing both proven and new products into application-specific portfolios, Drizone helps architects, specifiers, and contractors simplify complex building design challenges.

Image Credit: Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.

A Portfolio Approach to Complex Designs

Drizone Commercial Systems is structured as a portfolio organized by application type, giving specifiers and contractors clarity in selecting the right waterproofing approach for each condition. The three system families are:

Drizone ™ Dek - Horizontal deck waterproofing for plaza, amenity, green, and blue roofs. Drizone Dek systems emphasize durability, versatility, and long-term moisture management performance on exposed horizontal surfaces.

- Horizontal deck waterproofing for plaza, amenity, green, and blue roofs. Drizone Dek systems emphasize durability, versatility, and long-term moisture management performance on exposed horizontal surfaces. Drizone ™ Trak - High-performance surfacing systems for pedestrian and vehicular traffic. From stadium seating and balconies to parking garages, Drizone Trak systems combine primers, base coats, reinforcement layers, and wear coats into monolithic, traffic-rated assemblies built for durability and slip resistance.

- High-performance surfacing systems for pedestrian and vehicular traffic. From stadium seating and balconies to parking garages, Drizone Trak systems combine primers, base coats, reinforcement layers, and wear coats into monolithic, traffic-rated assemblies built for durability and slip resistance. Drizone™ Hydrix - Next-generation systems for horizontal and vertical below-grade structures and water-containment. Drizone Hydrix resists hydrostatic pressure, water migration, and chemical exposure, protecting foundations, pits, vaults, and cisterns with watertight performance where failure is not an option.

Spotlight on Drizone Dek

The launch highlights Drizone Dek assemblies featuring the new Polyglass Hot-Applied Rubberized Asphalt (HRA) membrane. Already a trusted technology in the industry, Polyglass now offers HRA as a cornerstone for waterproofing plaza and amenity decks to green and blue roof applications, supported by Polyglass Uncured Neoprene Flashing for flexible detailing at walls, penetrations, and drains.

Drizone Dek assemblies also integrate newly approved partner components - DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand XPS insulation and Belgard Commercial pavers and pedestals - creating spec-ready systems that reduce ambiguity and ensure long-term performance.

A typical Drizone Dek assembly may include: structural concrete → PG 100 primer → Polyglass HRA → Mapeseal LMR Fabric reinforcement → Polyglass HRA → Polyglass' protective Membranes → Mapedrain HS Plus/HSW → DuPont™ Styrofoam™ Brand XPS insulation → Belgard pedestal system → Belgard pavers. A full cutaway rendering and technical details are available for design teams.

Advancing the Seal the Envelope™ Promise

Drizone is the latest expression of Polyglass’ Seal the Envelope promise to provide holistic solutions across all six sides of the building envelope. By grouping solutions into application-based systems, Drizone extends that commitment to commercial environments where compatibility and coordination across multiple components and transitions are critical.

Industry Impact

“Drizone is about how we are continuing to expand our Seal the Envelope approach into commercial projects, by delivering assemblies that address real-world design conditions with proven products, new technologies, and trusted partner components,” said Mark Franciosi, Director of Technical Services at Polyglass.

Through Drizone Commercial Systems, Polyglass is simplifying specification. With the launch of Drizone Dek, HRA membranes are aligned with approved insulation and wide range of overburden options to enhance any architectural style. This system-first approach helps project teams deliver durable, serviceable decks and terraces with confidence.

Bring Drizone to Your Next Project

Drizone systems, application matrices, and technical data are available now.