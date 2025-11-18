New Approach Cuts Chemicals and Energy Use in Li Battery Recycling

This new process could help turn depleted lithium-ion cells into valuable resources with far less environmental cost.

(From left) Shichen Xu, James Tour, Alex Lathem, Karla Silva and Ralph Abdel Nour. Image Credit: Jared Jones/Rice University.

A group of researchers at Rice University has created a two-stage process known as flash Joule heating-chlorination and oxidation (FJH-ClO). This process quickly extracts lithium and transition metals from used lithium-ion batteries.

Their findings were published in Advanced Materials.

This method provides an energy-efficient, acid-free alternative to traditional recycling methods. Its development is particularly relevant given the increasing global need for batteries in electric vehicles and portable devices.

This study has the potential to revolutionize the recovery of essential battery components.

Current recycling practices typically use a lot of energy, create wastewater, and often need strong chemicals. The FJH-ClO process, however, provides high levels of lithium, cobalt, and graphite recovery and purity. It also lowers energy use, chemical needs, and overall expenses.

We designed the FJH-ClO process to challenge the notion that battery recycling must rely on acid leaching. FJH-ClO is a fast, precise way to extract valuable materials without damaging them or harming the environment. James Tour, T.T. and W.F. Chao Professor, Chemistry, Rice University

Quick, Controlled Heating

The growing popularity of lithium-ion batteries in devices and electric cars has made it more important to find recycling methods that are sustainable. Current recycling techniques are frequently expensive and ineffective, and they also create a lot of wastewater.

To address these problems, the research group came up with a two-stage process that uses quick bursts of heat and air instead of strong chemicals. To begin, the battery components are briefly heated with chlorine gas, which causes them to disintegrate.

They are then heated once more in air, which transforms the majority of the metals into forms that can be distinguished from lithium. Because lithium does not oxidize as readily as other metals, it remains in the form of chloride and can be easily removed with water.

The FJH-ClO method, in contrast to prior techniques that required lengthy procedures and powerful acids, uses quick, regulated heating and straightforward reactions to make the separation process more efficient and cleaner.

Holistic Recovery

The new method has been proven to retrieve almost all precious substances from depleted batteries, such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite, with remarkable purity.

Initial evaluations indicate that even on a modest scale, it could use approximately 50 % less energy, 95 % fewer chemicals, and considerably lower expenses than current techniques.

These findings demonstrate a scalable, acid-free technique for the complete retrieval of lithium-ion battery components, delivering both ecological and financial benefits while establishing a new benchmark for sustainable battery recycling.

It’s rewarding to see a process that’s both scientifically sound and practically useful. That balance is what makes real-world impact possible. Shichen Xu, Study First Author and Postdoctoral Researcher, Rice University

Future Implications

This technique could be widely adopted and incorporated into the battery supply chain. It offers a framework for retrieving valuable resources while minimizing the necessity for original mining.

With the FJH-ClO process already validated at the laboratory level, the scientists intend to expand the method via their startup, Flash Metals USA, a branch of Metallium Ltd.

This is more than just a lab experiment. It’s a blueprint for how the industry can meet the demand for battery materials without further straining the planet. James Tour, T.T. and W.F. Chao Professor of Chemistry, Rice University

