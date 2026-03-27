VIGO Photonics Expands its Global Presence Through the Acquisition of Infrared Associates

VIGO Photonics has successfully acquired the assets of InfraRed Associates, marking a major step in the company's global expansion strategy. The move significantly strengthens VIGO's footprint in the United States and enhances its ability to serve the defense and high-tech sectors.

Founded in the 1970s and headquartered in Stuart, Florida, InfraRed Associates is a well-established company in the semiconductor and infrared detector industry, renowned for its LN 2 -cooled detectors and strong technical expertise.

The acquisition of InfraRed Associates provides VIGO Photonics with critical local manufacturing capabilities. By establishing a stronger presence in Florida - a key hub for the photonics and defense industries - VIGO is now better positioned to meet specific U.S. government and industrial requirements while ensuring faster responsiveness for North American clients.

Combining the R&D, engineering, and production capabilities of both organizations will drive innovation, operational efficiency, and the development of new, advanced solutions for a wide range of applications. This strategic integration strengthens VIGO Photonics' resilience and sustainability, allowing us to operate with greater flexibility and stability amid evolving global challenges, says Adam Piotrowski, CEO of VIGO Photonics.

This strategic integration solidifies VIGO's global reach by blending established American heritage with European technological excellence, The expansion is expected to drive significant revenue growth and increase operational scale through the synergy of R&D and engineering resources.

This expansion, supported by the Foreign Expansion Fund (PFR), underscores VIGO Photonics' commitment to long-term growth and its ability to compete at the highest level of the international high-tech market.