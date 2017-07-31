Washington Mills Blasting Tips: Surface Preparation and Media Contamination

The surface preparation process requires special attention to the impurities that can be present in blasting media.  Iron (Fe) is typically found as a contaminant in blasting media and can wreak havoc on the surface being prepared.  Fine impingements containing iron can lead to rust spots on the work piece and the potential failure of any coatings applied. To ensure blast media is properly manufactured with low iron content, Washington Mills uses a magnetic separation process during the production of most blasting media such as BLASTITE (brown aluminum oxide), DURALUM SPECIAL WHITE (white aluminum oxide) and CARBOREX (silicon carbide).

Please visit our surface preparation webpage at: http://www.washingtonmills.com/applications/surface-preparation/

Contact us today to learn more about our blasting abrasives: [email protected] or toll free: 800-828-1666

