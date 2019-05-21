Posted in | Business | New Product

Washington Mills Launches New User-Focused Website

May 21 2019

Washington Mills is excited to announce the launch of our new website. 

The most significant change is the area dedicated to why companies should work with Washington Mills.  To enhance the user experience, we now offer product selection by the industry served such as; Aerospace, Medical or Government, or how the material works for example in refractories, bonded or surface preparation applications.  showcase our core technologies.  In addition, we built a simple to use resource center for all day to day informational requirements such as Safety Data Sheet or Technical Data Sheet.

Source: http://www.washingtonmills.com/

