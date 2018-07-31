DURALUM® HFST and DURALUM® HFST II

Washington Mills offers DURALUM® HFST and DURALUM® HFST II as excellent proven alternatives to traditional high friction surface treatment materials when combined with epoxy and spread over roadways.  Our materials have been tested by the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) and meet all AASHTO PP 79-14 specifications.

Washington Mills is a world leader in the manufacture and distribution of abrasive materials and fused mineral products. As the largest producer in North America with sales and manufacturing facilities around the world, our capabilities are unrivaled in the industry. We offer a rich array of abrasive grains and specialty electro-fused minerals. From macro grits to micro grits, to custom specialty fusions, our fused materials are used around the world in hundreds of different industries and applications.

An Industry Leader

Washington Mills is leading the way as:

  • A technologically advanced microgrit and sub-micron powder producer with a state-of-the-art European microgit production facility.
  • One of the world’s largest manufacturers of silicon carbide, operating the only environmentally friendly silicon carbide plant in North America.
  • A trusted partner in helping companies develop their new materials through our specialty product development and fusion services
  • The largest producer of fused materials in North America

