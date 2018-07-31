Washington Mills offers DURALUM® HFST and DURALUM® HFST II as excellent proven alternatives to traditional high friction surface treatment materials when combined with epoxy and spread over roadways. Our materials have been tested by the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) and meet all AASHTO PP 79-14 specifications.

Washington Mills is a world leader in the manufacture and distribution of abrasive materials and fused mineral products. As the largest producer in North America with sales and manufacturing facilities around the world, our capabilities are unrivaled in the industry. We offer a rich array of abrasive grains and specialty electro-fused minerals. From macro grits to micro grits, to custom specialty fusions, our fused materials are used around the world in hundreds of different industries and applications.

