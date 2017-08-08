Alicat Expands Industrial Automation Protocol Options with Addition of Modbus TCP/IP

A full range of communication protocols to integrate Alicat mass flow and pressure instruments into process scheme

Alicat Scientific has added Modbus TCP/IP compatibility to its line of mass flow, pressure, and liquid instrumentation. The new option allows PLCs running the Modbus industrial automation protocol to connect to Alicat instruments over Ethernet cable.

Alicat instruments rapidly and precisely monitor and control critical process parameters in chemical, medical, manufacturing and power industries. All the mass flow or pressure controller’s data, including: mass flow, volumetric flow, pressure, temperature, selected gas calibration, setpoint, and totalised flow can be output to a central PLC running a compatible automation protocol. Users may also change setpoint or gas selection, and issue other commands remotely. Now these capabilities are available in a Modbus intranet or internet environment, using the TCP/IP protocol.

In addition to the new Modbus TCP/IP protocols, Alicat offers standard Modbus-RTU, EtherNet/IP, DeviceNet and PROFIBUS communication options to fit new or existing systems. For easy drop-in replacement of older industrial units, Alicat instruments are made to fit the same space as common industry mass flow controllers. All Alicat instruments are backed by NIST-traceable calibration, comprehensive technical support and a lifetime warranty.

To learn more about Alicat's protocol options, visit www.alicat.com/ModbusTCPIPnews, or contact Alicat's European office at 01223 472804, [email protected].

