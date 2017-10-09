High Efficiency Filters Reduce Speciality Ink Manufacturing Costs

Image Credits: Amzon Filters

Amazon Filters has supplied a leading speciality ink manufacturer with SupaPleat II cartridge filters to ensure the high quality of the UV curing inks they supply through their own sales channels and to third parties selling inkjet printing systems.

Previously the company had used pleated polypropylene filters, supplied by a different filter supplier, but trial work demonstrated that switching to Amazon's SupaPleat II ink filters offered significant cost savings. Now all inks in the Speciality Ink manufacturers’ packaging process are filtered through Amazon Filters 10-micron SupaPleat II ink filters. The new system, consisting of two 10-inch cartridges and a blanking adaptor inside a filter housing, enables filtration of a 1000kg batch of UV curing ink in around 45 minutes.

The high surface area pleated design of SupaPleat II ink filters is widely proven to suit industrial processes where high levels of efficiency are required, whilst maintaining extremely low-pressure losses. In-house research and development has optimised this exceptionally efficient filter media to give higher levels of porosity, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility give excellent build quality.

Printed items such as product packaging, posters and other promotional material are vital components in the marketing efforts of commercial companies. The quality and impact of these materials is highly dependent on the quality of the ink used in the printing process. For example - high levels of particles will have a negative impact on the final finish. Therefore, fine filtration plays a critical role in ensuring the required quality standards of the inks are achieved. Amazon Filters is a leading supplier of high efficiency filters and filtration systems to a growing number of digital ink and inkjet printer manufacturers.



