New High-Resolution Addition to Basler’s Microscopy Camera Portfolio

Basler adds a high-resolution camera model to its microscopy portfolio: the new Microscopy ace 12.2 MP features the latest rolling shutter CMOS sensor technology from Sony and delivers up to 15 frames per second, thus delivering more detailed images and allowing time savings in screening samples.

Related Stories

Ahrensburg, 21 November 2017 – Camera manufacturer Basler enhances its microscopy portfolio: the new Microscopy ace camera model offers a high resolution of 12.2 megapixels with up to 15 frames per second and features the latest rolling shutter CMOS sensor IMX226 from Sony’s STARVIS line. This innovative sensor works with a new technology using back side illuminated pixels and offers very low dark noise of only three electrons (3.2e-), combined with a quantum efficiency of over 80%. With this particularly light-sensitive sensor, the new Microscopy ace 12.2 MP delivers detailed images and at the same time high image quality, even in low light conditions. It reaches up to 71 dB of dynamic range.

Thanks to these properties, the new Microscopy ace 12.2 MP is an excellent choice for a wide range of microscopy applications. This includes, for example, material inspection, lab routine work and more. Using cameras with high resolutions in microscopy tasks offers various benefits: samples can be viewed with less magnification, the images contain more detailed information and therefore samples can be screened in less time.

The new Microscopy ace 12.2 MP is available within Basler’s PowerPack for Microscopy which offers a variety of components. The camera comes along with a tested and compatible USB 3.0 cable, a simple-to-understand quick install guide, as well as professional microscopy software for camera control, image acquisition, processing and analysis and in its latest version 2.0, numerous additional features. Also included in the PowerPack is the Basler Video Recording Software for capturing single images, high-speed videos for slow-motion analysis and image sequences for time-lapse microscopy.

The Basler Microscopy Software can be downloaded from the Basler website

More Information here

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Safe and Fast Particle Grinding to the Nano-Range

Comminution is an essential part of any analytical, pharmaceutical or chemical laboratory where is plays an important role in sample homogenization, nanoparticle creation or simply to improve the reactivity of a solid sample.

Safe and Fast Particle Grinding to the Nano-Range

Keeping up with the Growing Demand of Data Centers

In today’s society, the quantity of data is growing rapidly. For data to be used in many applications it must be stored in a safe and fast manner; but also be retrievable 24/7 365 days a year. Data centers are demanding more and more power.

Keeping up with the Growing Demand of Data Centers

Improving Elastomers with Carbon Nanotube Composites

Carbon nanotubes are an allotrope of carbon that can be added to various materials to change the functionality of them, here AZoM speaks to Keith Broadbent of Haydale about their HDPlas Multi Walled Carbon Nanotube

Improving Elastomers with Carbon Nanotube Composites
Acrylic Blast Plastic Media

Acrylic Blast Plastic Media

Acrylic Blast Media, ‘softer’ than melamine or urea, is suggested for removing coatings and paint from aircraft, trucks, cars, tractors, rail cars, motor homes, vans and marine vessels.

From Composition Materials

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »