Leybold awarded with the Milestone Award for Vacuum Technology

The use of vacuum in analytical technology and research and development is an essential factor that enables modern applications, for example in the field of measuring instruments. The selection of suitable equipment and the associated vacuum components is therefore crucial for success in laboratories. Since 1850, Leybold has been a partner of customers who have dedicated themselves to research. With innovative products such as the new ECODRY plus dry compressing vacuum pump, this company tradition is continuing into the future, and Leybold has received an award recognizing this.

There are few sectors as innovative as the industries involved in laboratory and analytical technology. The trade magazine "Laborpraxis" has used its 40th anniversary as an
opportunity to recognize some of the most spectacular technologies from this period in a milestone series under the heading "Laboratory and analysis technology - yesterday, today and tomorrow". On this occasion, the vacuum specialist Leybold received the
milestone award for vacuum technology in one of 15 categories, which were presented at a major jubilee gala of the Vogel Verlag in Würzburg, Germany.

Group Publisher Gerd Kielburger commented at the award ceremony: "The laboratory and analytical industry is an essential enabler of global research and development - whether in universities or companies. We were able to award prizes to great companies that have led to countless innovations in other sectors and industries with their developments," said Gerd Kielburger during the award ceremony.

Leybold is particularly honored and delighted with the award: "We see the award as recognition of our efforts to keep our customers' challenges in focus. However, the award is also a great incentive for us to continue to develop smart and flexible solutions for our customers in the future," says Senior Market Segment Manager High Vacuum Dr. Marlis Sydow and Petra Endrös, Head of Sales for Southern Germany, who received the award at the gala.

