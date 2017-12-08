NRL Scientists to Showcase Earth and Space Science Expertise at AGU Fall Meeting

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory will present innovative science and technology during the Annual American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting Dec. 11-15 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The AGU fall meeting is the largest worldwide conference in the geophysical sciences, attracting more than 24,000 Earth and space scientists, educators, students and other leaders for discussions of emerging trends and the latest research.

A unique scientific laboratory headquartered in Washington, D.C., NRL is one of the only organizations which employs researchers with geophysical expertise, ranging from the ocean floor to the far away reaches of the galaxy.

More than 100 NRL scientists and engineers will join other experts and enthusiasts to present and discuss advanced and updated technologies and information in ocean, atmosphere, space and other geo-sciences.

They will also talk about research opportunities, along with science and technology partnerships between the Navy, Marine Corps, industry and academia.

Media are invited to speak with NRL scientists and engineers daily, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at booth #327 in the exhibit hall, after presentations and speeches.  Contact Victor Chen at [email protected] or Sarah Maxwell at [email protected] for availabilities.

  • WHO: U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL)
  • WHAT: Media Availability, American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting
  • WHERE: Booth #327, Exhibit Hall , Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans (See floor plan - http://events.jspargo.com/AGU17/Public/eventmap.aspx?ID=65169&shmode=E&sortMenu=103005)
  • WHEN: December 11 – 15, 2017
     

Related Stories

Exhibit Hours:

  • Monday      6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday     9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday   9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Friday         9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

 

WHY: NRL scientists and researchers will present advanced and updated technologies and information in the Ocean, Atmosphere, Space and other Geo-sciences and discuss research opportunities and science and technology partnerships between the Navy, Marine Corps, industry and academia.

NRL researchers will lead discussions throughout the week on more than 100 topics and be available during scheduled times at booth #327 to demonstrate and discuss research ranging from beneath the depths of the oceans to far beyond outer space.

For more information, please contact:

Victor Chen, NRL Strategic Communications Director 202.404.3322, [email protected]

Sarah Maxwell, Public Affairs Officer, 202.309.7259, [email protected]
 

Or the NRL Strategic Communications Office, 202.767.2541, [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Importance of Dedicated Furnace Aftermarket and Support

Purchasing a furnace represents a huge financial investment, and for smaller businesses it can be the most expensive part of their operations. As a result the correct care or your furnace is essential, and its important to buy from a furnace manufacturer who you can trust.

The Importance of Dedicated Furnace Aftermarket and Support
Modulated Dual Beam Combiner

Modulated Dual Beam Combiner

Cobolt supplies a Modulated Dual Beam Combiner that offers two emission wavelengths from a compact box. It is aligned with a high level of stability and accuracy in beam overlap.

From Cobolt AB
H3S MultiWatch - Fire Evacuations Notification System

H3S MultiWatch - Fire Evacuations Notification System

The MultiWatch system offered by H3S is an advanced and unique notification system that assists in all fire evacuations for greatly populated areas including railway stations, shopping malls, stadiums, high rise apartment blocks, and large factory and office buildings.

From H3S Ltd
High Performance Acoustic Isolation Solution for AFM

High Performance Acoustic Isolation Solution for AFM

The Silencer acoustic enclosure is a superior performance acoustic isolation capable of resting on any desktop. It is Herzan’s solution for atomic force microscopes (AFM) and other compact research equipment that need high performance acoustic isolation in a form factor suitable for a desktop.

From Herzan LLC

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »