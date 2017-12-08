NRL Scientists to Showcase Earth and Space Science Expertise at AGU Fall Meeting

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory will present innovative science and technology during the Annual American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting Dec. 11-15 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The AGU fall meeting is the largest worldwide conference in the geophysical sciences, attracting more than 24,000 Earth and space scientists, educators, students and other leaders for discussions of emerging trends and the latest research.

A unique scientific laboratory headquartered in Washington, D.C., NRL is one of the only organizations which employs researchers with geophysical expertise, ranging from the ocean floor to the far away reaches of the galaxy.

More than 100 NRL scientists and engineers will join other experts and enthusiasts to present and discuss advanced and updated technologies and information in ocean, atmosphere, space and other geo-sciences.

They will also talk about research opportunities, along with science and technology partnerships between the Navy, Marine Corps, industry and academia.

WHO : U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL)

: U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) WHAT : Media Availability, American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting

: Media Availability, American Geophysical Union Fall Meeting WHERE : Booth #327, Exhibit Hall , Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans (See floor plan - http://events.jspargo.com/AGU17/Public/eventmap.aspx?ID=65169&shmode=E&sortMenu=103005)

: Booth #327, Exhibit Hall , Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans (See floor plan - http://events.jspargo.com/AGU17/Public/eventmap.aspx?ID=65169&shmode=E&sortMenu=103005) WHEN: December 11 – 15, 2017



Exhibit Hours:

Monday 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

WHY: NRL scientists and researchers will present advanced and updated technologies and information in the Ocean, Atmosphere, Space and other Geo-sciences and discuss research opportunities and science and technology partnerships between the Navy, Marine Corps, industry and academia.

NRL researchers will lead discussions throughout the week on more than 100 topics and be available during scheduled times at booth #327 to demonstrate and discuss research ranging from beneath the depths of the oceans to far beyond outer space.

