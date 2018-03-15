Stallkamp Enforces the Wastewater Business with Reliable Stainless Steel Tanks

In the past, Stallkamp has repeatedly implemented projects for sewage treatment plants and the wastewater industry. In addition to various sludge tanks, this also included complex wastewater treatment plants such as a stainless steel tank with a stainless steel floor or a funnel-shaped secondary clarifier. Stallkamp's appearance at IFAT (14-18 May 18) is intended to strengthen its position in the wastewater segment.

Many projects successfully implemented

The fact that Erich Stallkamp ESTA GmbH has the necessary know-how is proven by various projects from the last 25 years. For example, an extensive wastewater treatment plant with two steel tanks (Ø15.52m, h=8.78m) was designed and installed in Bavaria as a wastewater collection tank. In addition, a corrugated steel tank (Ø2.75m, h=8.78m) serves as an equalising tank for the paper industry.

Larger wastewater pre-treatment plants have also been installed for the food industry, as a reference plant in North Rhine-Westphalia shows. A stainless steel tank (Ø16.29m, h=10.03m) with self-supporting ribbed dome roof and various add-on parts was realised.

Experience with special designs

Stallkamp has also proved to be a reliable partner for special designs. In Herzebrock, for example, a sewage treatment plant with several clarifiers (Ø outside 24.00m, Ø inside 3.88m, h=4.18m) was developed, which is controlled by means of overflow heights. Also the funnel-shaped secondary clarifiers (Ø top 7.65m, Ø bottom 1.40m, h=5.00m) with toothed gutter for a private brewery convinced with their stability and longevity.

Currently, a wastewater project with three stainless steel tanks for an automobile manufacturer in Ingolstadt is being implemented. One of the tanks is a sludge storage tank for flocculated sludge (180 m³), which is equipped with many attachments and agitator technology. In addition, two clean water tanks (each 120 m³) are supplied. All three tanks are constructed with a self-supporting stainless steel roof.

Stainless steel is worthwhile

The decision for stainless steel is always worthwhile: the follow-up costs for maintenance and repair are reduced to a minimum. At the same time, the lifespan of the Stallkamp stainless steel tanks is almost unrivalled. Stainless steel owes its resistance to corrosion to a simple chemical reaction: due to its chromium content, an ultra-thin chemically resistant passive layer forms on the surface in conjunction with oxygen in the air or water. If the passive layer is damaged by external influences, it will form a new layer from the matrix of the stainless steel. Unlike other materials or material combinations, stainless steel can be completely and easily recycled after use.

Everything from one source

In addition to high-quality stainless steel tanks, Stallkamp also offers the associated pump and agitator technology. For special use in waste and clarification tanks, a full stainless steel mixer is recommended, which is designed for stirring liquids with a variable pH value, generally from pH 5.3 to pH 8.1 at room temperature of 20°C. The Stallkamp portfolio also includes separation technology, which is produced for a wide variety of applications and dry matter contents.

From May 14-18, Stallkamp will be exhibiting at IFAT in Munich - the world's leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management - to promote the wastewater business. Exhibition devices and references will be presented at booth 208 in hall A1 and qualified consulting services will be offered.

