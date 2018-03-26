NEW E4500 The IDEAL Low NOx Industrial Emissions Analyzer

  • Low NOx Measurements with 0.1 ppm Resolution And High Accuracy Under 100ppm NOx
  • Available with Both NO & NO2 Sensors for Total NOx
  • Optional Sample Conditioning Unit (SCU): Minimize NOx Loss from Condensation Ensure Accurate NOx Readings

Other Key Features Include:

  • Dilution Pump for CO Auto-Range
  • Measurements Up to 10%
  • Built-In Printer (Non-Fading Paper)
  • Automatic Data Saving Feature
  • Internal Data Memory (2,000 Tests)
  • Software Package with USB & Bluetooth
  • Temperature & Pressure Measurements

The NEW E4500 portable flue gas & emissions analyzer is designed for emissions monitoring, maintenance & tuning of BOILERS, BURNERS, ENGINES, FURNACES, TURBINES, KILNS, INCINERATORS, and many other industrial combustion processes requiring accurate Low NOx measurements.

