NEW E4500 The IDEAL Low NOx Industrial Emissions Analyzer

- Low NOx Measurements with 0.1 ppm Resolution And High Accuracy Under 100ppm NOx
- Available with Both NO & NO2 Sensors for Total NOx
- Optional Sample Conditioning Unit (SCU): Minimize NOx Loss from Condensation Ensure Accurate NOx Readings
Other Key Features Include:
- Dilution Pump for CO Auto-Range
- Measurements Up to 10%
- Built-In Printer (Non-Fading Paper)
- Automatic Data Saving Feature
- Internal Data Memory (2,000 Tests)
- Software Package with USB & Bluetooth
- Temperature & Pressure Measurements
The NEW E4500 portable flue gas & emissions analyzer is designed for emissions monitoring, maintenance & tuning of BOILERS, BURNERS, ENGINES, FURNACES, TURBINES, KILNS, INCINERATORS, and many other industrial combustion processes requiring accurate Low NOx measurements.