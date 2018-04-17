Filtration System Improves Quality of Paints & Coatings

Amazon Filters reports that its SupaClean filtration system is being installed by paints and coatings manufacturers prior to filling lines to remove impurities such as skins, coagulants and undispersed pigments from their final product.

In the highly competitive world of paints and coatings it is essential that manufacturers and users have a filtration solution that will ensure the high quality of their final products.  Filtration of paints, oils, varnishes and lacquers can be one of the most complicated liquid-particle separations encountered. The filtered product can vary from very thin and low-viscosity, to very viscous and even thixotropic in nature. Such products may have a varying solids content and the nature of those solids can be both the desired (pigments and dyes) and the undesired (agglomerates and contamination).

To help paint and coatings manufacturers and users meet these challenges, Amazon  Filters has successfully incorporated SupaSpun, SupaGard and VisClear meltblown cartridge filters into its SupaClean contained filtration system. The SupaClean system ensures that all filters and processed liquids are secured inside an isolated assembly that utilises two sealed anti-static plastic bags connected to a moulded manifold. The whole disposable filter assembly is contained inside a stainless-steel housing to enable the system to operate under pressure, and by having the filters and fluid contained, this minimises operator contact and substantially reduces clean down times.

Filter change-out using SupaClean assemblies is quick and simple reducing the traditional high operational costs associated with cleaning and changing paint and coating production filters. Each filter assembly can be simply and quickly lifted out of the housing and replaced by a new unit. As each SupaClean filter unit is supplied already assembled this eliminates the risk of operators not installing filters correctly and the risk filter by-pass occurring. As a consequence, the SupaClean system is ideally suited to the production filtration of top quality paints and coatings.

For further information on SupaClean systems please visit https://www.amazonfilters.com/products/filter-cartridges-and-capsules/supaclean/ or contact Amazon Filters on +44-1276-670600 / [email protected]

