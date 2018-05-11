Next Generation Software for its Foundry-Master Analyser Range

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, today launches SpArcfire, an intuitive new operating software across its Foundry-Master OES analyser range.

Analysing metals with spark spectrometers can be complicated. Not with SpArcfire. A modern operating software with a state-of-the-art user interface SpArcfire is designed to meet the requirements of metallurgical experts but is intuitive enough to be operated by inexperienced users. The objective of any industrial analysis is to get results quickly and keep production moving. With SpArcfire this can be achieved without the need for extensive training or highly experienced operators.

With SpArcfire the Hitachi OES Foundry-Master spectrometer range can easily be deployed to complete all analysis tasks, such as measuring unknown materials, identifying and verifying grades, creating tailor-made report templates and performing and evaluating accuracy tests with control samples. Advanced users can edit and modify regression data to extend calibration ranges. SpArcfire can also verify the status of the instrument, monitoring and diagnostics all systems parameters such as temperatures, pressure and voltages inputs and outputs.

SpArcfire offers a range of additional features to make analysis quicker and easier: Wizards take the user step by step through non-routine operations; online help and tooltips provide direct assistance, the programmable event calendar allows to schedule regular tasks, such as maintenance and control sample runs. With the intuitive report generator reports and certificates can be tailor-made.

For the advanced user SpArcfire provides a powerful regression software and a matrix manager in order to extend/modify your existing calibration curves and create methods on your own. The Sensor Scan application with its scan manager makes your instrument future-proof and able to deliver additional qualitative analysis.

SpArcfire is available on the Foundry-Master analyser range in Europe, Africa and the Middle East immediately and then will roll out worldwide from June 2018.