Laurent Dumas Joins TESCAN USA Team

TESCAN USA is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Laurent Dumas, M.S. Laurent will serve as the Applications Manager, North America where he will be responsible for overseeing a team of applications specialists, managing a collection of FIB and SEM workstations, organizing product demonstrations and sample evaluations and ensure the laboratories are maintained at the highest standards. Laurent will also work very closely with the TESCAN global headquarters in Brno, Czech Republic to collaborate and leverage best practices in order to meet the needs of our customers in North America.

Laurent Dumas has excelled in his career with over fifteen years’ experience in semiconductor Failure Analysis, from FA engineer to lab production management, using his industrial engineering background for continuous improvement as well as optimization of production tool and final product quality.

For the past six years, Laurent served as the former Manager of the engineering team at Global Foundries FAB 8 Physical Failure Analysis Laboratories, a high production environment lab supporting a top of the line 300mm facility for a leading Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Company making 14nm, 7nm and beyond technology. His most noticeable accomplishment was the improvement of the relationship with the internal customers based on clear communication and trust, managed by high quality expectations.

Prior to Joining Global Foundries in 2013, Laurent also served as a Failure Analysis Engineer and Lab Manager for such leading companies as Texas Instruments and ST Microelectronics.

Laurent Dumas holds a Master’s Degree in Microelectronics and Manufacturing Management from ST University, Rousset, France and an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Marseille University, Marseille France. He is also validated in advanced training in Project Management, Structure Problem Solving, Leadership, EQ and DiSC Assessment.

TESCAN USA continues to attract top talent to its organization in order to provide our clients with leading research and technology. Laurent Dumas possesses the right portfolio of professional experience and exemplifies the passion and commitment that will help build and position TESCAN for the future. We are very pleased that he has joined TESCAN and look forward to the knowledge and experience Laurent will bring to our organization. Michal Rabara, President & CEO, TESCAN USA Inc.

Founded in 1991 by a group of managers and engineers from Tesla with its electron microscopy history starting in the 1950’s, today TESCAN is a globally renowned supplier of Focused Ion Beam workstations, Scanning Electron Microscopes and Optical Microscopes. TESCAN’s innovative solutions and collaborative nature with its customers have won it a leading position in the world of nano- and microtechnology. The company is proud to participate in premier research projects with prominent institutions across a range of scientific fields. TESCAN provides its clients with leading-class products in terms of value, quality and reliability. TESCAN USA, Inc. is the North American arm of TESCAN ORSAY HOLDINGS, a multinational company established by the merger of Czech company TESCAN, a leading global supplier of SEMs and Focused Ion Beam workstations, and the French company ORSAY PHYSICS, a world leader in customized Focused Ion Beam and Electron Beam technology.

