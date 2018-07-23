JJ Churchill signs contract at Farnborough Air Show for sixth Starrag machining centre

Aerospace engineering firm JJ Churchill today (19/7/2018) announced that it has signed a contract for an additional Starrag machining centre. Matthew Heath, JJ Churchill’s sales manager signed the contract with Lee Scott of Starrag at the Farnborough Air Show today.

Following this week’s announcement of a £70m long-term contract with Rolls Royce, this purchase enhances the company’s ability to deliver turbine and compressor blades for civil engines in the UK and globally.

JJ Churchill and Starrag have worked in close partnership over the last two years and this announcement signifies the further development of JJ Churchill’s technical capability as they continue to grow.

Matthew Heath of JJ Churchill said: “Our close work with Starrag during this strategic phase of capability development has allowed us to accurately support the complex technical requirements from our customers. With the ongoing growth of JJ Churchill, this additional machining centre will directly increase our capacity and widen our capability further.”

This LX051 five‐axis machining centre has been designed specifically for optimised manufacture of turbine blades. It will increase capacity directly supporting the company’s continued high growth trajectory within the aerospace sector.

Based in Market Bosworth, Leicestershire, JJ Churchill employs 150 people, and manufactures high precision gas turbine components for the aerospace industry as well as high horsepower diesel engine components and assemblies for industrial and power generation applications.

The company is focused on solving ‘sticky niches’ ‐ niches which require a high degree of technical and organisational skill to resolve. It works in areas which require highly skilled engineering in difficult geometries, difficult dimensions and challenging materials – the type of project where the first reaction is: “That can’t be done”.