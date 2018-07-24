TRIGO Deepens its Expansion into the USA by Acquiring Lumbee Enterprises

TRIGO has acquired 100% of the capital of Lumbee Enterprises based in Greer, SC. This acquisition allows TRIGO to deepen its expansion into the USA within the automotive industry. Lumbee began providing supply chain and logistics services over 25 years ago and it’s TRIGO’s intent to leverage Lumbee’s proven expertise to further expand its business. Lumbee is best known for its expertise in Quality Manufacturing, Sorting, Inspection and Sub-Assembly Operations, specializing in providing best-in-class inspection and rework services to keep OEM assembly lines running seamlessly and without interruption.

Co-founded by Colby Griffin in 2001, LUMBEE Enterprises of South Carolina has focused on providing quality management services to shorten supply chain interruptions through the innovative use of technology and processes. “This acquisition is a great opportunity for Lumbee customers and employees to continue this quest with TRIGO as our partner”, said Mr. Griffin who will continue to stay involved as a shareholder.

With an impressive list of customers, technology-driven processes and highly skilled workforce, the acquisition of Lumbee by TRIGO Group is highly anticipated. TRIGO’s acquisition strategy aims at expanding its geographic reach and service portfolio to provide world class solutions which address its customers supply chain challenges. This is the first acquisition for TRIGO in 2018 and the fifth one since private equity ARDIAN began backing TRIGO in 2016.

“I am happy to welcome a new team of talented professionals into TRIGO. Lumbee’s superior attention to customer satisfaction, its proven capabilities and superior technological advancements, coupled with its entrepreneurial culture, are a perfect fit for TRIGO and are certain to provide long-term benefits for our customers”, said Matthieu Rambaud, – CEO, TRIGO Group. Since their investment in Lumbee in 2008, Kevin Coughlin, Managing Partner of Coughlin Capital went further to say that TRIGO’s development strategy further supports the continued growth of LUMBEE by strengthening its position in the future and providing added benefits to their customers and employees. Coughlin Capital will also stay involved as a shareholder of the combined group.