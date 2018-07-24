High-Speed Selective Soldering from SEHO at NEPCON South China

SEHO Systems GmbH, a worldwide leading manufacturer of complete solutions for soldering processes and automated production lines, today announced plans to exhibit at NEPCON South China, scheduled to take place Aug. 28-30, 2018 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. The company will showcase the MaxiSelective-HS – the selective soldering system for maximum throughput requirements in Booth 1D10.

The MaxiSelective-HS is high quality soldering solution when short cycle times are required. Parallel processes in the fluxing, preheating and soldering area, simultaneous contact of all solder joints with product specific multi-nozzle soldering tools, and the parallel transfer of the assemblies to the next work station make this the ideal system for mass production.

Two basic machine versions of the MaxiSelective-HS can be equipped with four or six stations working in parallel both offer the flexibility needed to meet your individual production requirements. Additional buffer stations at the inlet and outlet of the machine complete this high-speed system. In order to meet complex production challenges or o respond to increasing manufacturing volumes, the MaxiSelective-HS can be expanded with additional modules or it may be combined with other machine types at a later date.

Of course, the MaxiSelective-HS provides outstanding features for automated process control. Flux quantity monitoring, gradient-controlled temperature profiles, solder level control with automatic wire supply and an automated wave height control are only some of the machine’s highlights.

For further information, please visit SEHO at NEPCON South China or online at www.seho.de.