High-Heat Glass-Reinforced Polyamide 66 Outperforms Comparable PA 66 and Replaces Costly Specialty Polymers

A new series of high-heat glass-reinforced polyamide 66 compounds bridges the cost-performance gap between standard heat-resistant polyamides and costly specialty polymers, providing injection molders with a more economical alternative for automotive and other metal-replacement parts. Teknor Apex Company will introduce the new materials at Fakuma 2018 in technical talks at their booth (B2-2114).

Creamid® 240 H7.5 Series compounds provide the strength and stiffness of highly glass filled engineering polymers while maintaining high levels of critical mechanical properties even after continuous service at temperatures of 240 °C. Currently available grades, with glass fiber content of 35, 50, or 60%, exhibit dramatically improved property retention in comparison with similarly glass-filled standard PA 66 compounds (see graphs). At the same time they cost around 30% less per kilogram than high-performance polymers such as polyphthalamide (PPA) or PA 4.6, while providing comparable performance.

“Additional cost savings with Creamid 240 H7.5 compounds are achievable in processing,” said Dr. Hartmut Elsässer, global director of technology for engineering thermoplastics. “These new materials exhibit lower melt and mold temperatures than competing PA 66 compounds and high-performance products like PPA, providing economies in terms of energy consumption, cycle times, and tooling requirements.”

While the new compounds have processing temperatures in the range of 280 to 300 °C and mold temperatures of 80 to 110 °C, the corresponding ranges for PPA or PA 4.6 are 330 to 350 °C and 130 to 150 °C (see graph).

Teknor Apex recommends Creamid 240 H7.5 compounds for automotive under-hood components such as charge air cooler end caps, air intake manifolds, quick-fit connectors, radiator end tanks, turbo air ducts and resonators, oil pump wheels, EGR valves, and thermostatic casings. Other possibilities include electronic connectors, diode carriers, and bobbins, as well as consumer products such as lamp sockets and connectors.

“While metal-replacement continues to drive demand for polyamides in the automotive market, performance-boosting technologies such as turbocharged engines and advanced transmission systems place stricter requirements for heat resistance, chemical resistance, and reduced water absorption,” said Markus Krippner, director of sales and marketing. “These forces, along with the overriding industry effort to reduce vehicle weight, are driving Teknor Apex investment into new polyamide technologies.”

Light-weighting requires materials that provide high strength, low levels of creep, and excellent processability, noted Mr. Krippner. “Creamid 240 H7.5 compounds exhibit flow properties that readily accommodate the complex or thin-wall parts or the long flow paths that are often required for metal-replacement.”

At the Teknor Apex booth during Fakuma, Dr. Elsässer will make presentations on Creamid 240 H7.5 compounds on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 16, 17, and 18, at 13:00 and 15:00.

Creamid 240 H7.5 compounds are available worldwide. In addition to glass-filled compounds, unreinforced formulations with service temperatures up to 200 °C are also available. As a custom compounder, Teknor Apex can work with customers to address specific property requirements.

