Uniqsis Appoint US Flow Chemistry Partner

Uniqsis announce the appointment of Sentinel Process Systems Inc. (Hatboro, PA) as their exclusive US partner and distributor in Flow Chemistry.

This move follows several years of business growth in the region. The appointment enables Uniqsis to now offer US customers top tier sales, support and service from a respected company with more than 60 years’ experience in the field of chemical synthesis and systems integration.

From August 2018, the Sentinel team of specialists will offer fast, informed and accurate response on all matters relating to the Uniqsis range of Flow Chemistry products. The complete range of Uniqsis flow chemistry systems and accessories will on display at the ACS meeting in Boston, MA from August 19th to 23rd on the Sentinel Process Systems, Inc. Booth 1432.

Sentinel Process Systems, Inc. has an excellent reputation in building and supplying process systems and equipment for Kilolabs and Pilot plant and has extensive knowledge of chemical synthesis. Throughout the US, Sentinel maintain a team of specialists with expertise in scale-up challenges, and experience working in these environments. For further information please visit www.kilolabs.com