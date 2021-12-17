Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

High Intensity LED Module for Photochemical Flow Applications

Borealis™ from Uniqsis is a new high intensity LED lamp unit, available in a range of fixed wavelengths (370, 410, 440, 460 and 520 nm), that converts their Cold Coil™ standalone reactor module into a flow reactor for photochemical applications.

Image Credit: Uniqsis Ltd

Both the Borealis™ LED lamp and the Cold Coil™ reactor modules require liquid cooling from either a piped water supply or a closed loop recirculator.

Fitted with a safety interlock, to prevent accidental exposure to high intensity light, the LED lamps are powered by a programable power supply that automatically detects the wavelength of the Borealis™ LED module and adjusts the output characteristics accordingly. A temperature sensor and safety cut-out are fitted to protect the LEDs from overheating. An Inert gas purge input is provided for low temperature use.

Image Credit: Uniqsis Ltd

To operate as a turn-key photochemical flow reactor system - a coil reactor is inserted inside the Cold Coil™ reactor module and clamped in place using the external adjuster. The Borealis™ LED lamp unit is then inserted into the coil reactor and connected to the programmable power supply.

​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Uniqsis Ltd

The coil reactor temperature is controlled by connecting the Cold Coil to a either a cold-water supply (for reactions close to room temperature), or preferably to a high precision thermoregulation system.

Source: http://www.uniqsis.com/

