High Yield Photochemical Flow Synthesis

The Borealis™ Flow Photoreactor from Uniqsis sets a new benchmark for high yield photochemical flow synthesis.

Image Credit: Uniqsis Ltd

Comprising a high intensity Borealis™ LED lamp unit and a Cold Coil™ standalone reactor module – the Borealis™ Flow Photoreactor brings flow photochemistry within the reach of almost any laboratory.

Fitted with a safety interlock, to prevent accidental exposure to high intensity light, the LED lamps (available in a range of fixed wavelengths - 370, 410, 440, 460 and 520nm), are powered by a programable power supply that automatically detects the wavelength of the Borealis™ LED module and adjusts the output characteristics accordingly. A temperature sensor and safety cut-out are fitted to protect the LEDs from overheating. An Inert gas purge input is provided for low temperature use.

To set up the Borealis™ Flow Photoreactor - a coil reactor is inserted inside a Cold Coil™ reactor module and clamped in place using the external adjuster. The Borealis™ LED lamp unit is then inserted into the coil reactor and connected to the programmable power supply.

The coil reactor temperature is controlled by connecting the Cold Coil to a either a cold-water supply (for reactions close to room temperature), or preferably to a high precision thermoregulation system.

For further information on the Borealis™ Flow Photoreactor please visit https://www.uniqsis.com/paProductsDetail.aspx?ID=Borealis

Image Credit: Uniqsis Ltd

Source: https://www.uniqsis.com/

