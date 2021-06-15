Plug and Play Reactor Modules for Flow Chemistry

Uniqsis makes flow chemistry accessible to everyone, while at the same time catering for multi-step and automated reactions sequences, through the availability of an expanding suite of affordable 'plug and play' reactor modules.

Compatible with all Uniqsis coil reactors and with an operating temperature range of ambient to +300°C, the HotCoil™ reactor heating module represents a cost-effective entry solution into flow chemistry. Simply add your own pumps to create a basic flow chemistry system. With its clear bright LED display and simple 'push-to-set' controller, the HotCoil is ideally suited to stand-alone operation. Alternatively, it can be controlled directly by the Uniqsis FlowSyn integrated flow chemistry system, Binary Pump Module, or using FlowControl™ system control software. The HotCoil is also compatible with a range of glass and stainless-steel column reactor/accessories to support various Catalyst/Enzymatic screening applications.



HotChip™ is a standalone heater module that provides precise temperature control of flow chemistry glass static mixer (GSM) chip reactors. The Uniqsis range of chemically-resistant borosilicate glass chip reactor blocks can be used as static mixers to ensure effective mixing before a coil reactor or to perform fast exothermic reactions where reaction times are often less than 1 minute. Available in sizes from 270µl to 20 ml - GSM chips from Uniqsis can be used to perform reactions from -80°C to over 230°C.



The Cold Coil II™ Flow Reactor Module from Uniqsis is designed to provide a flexible, entry-level solution for low temperature flow chemistry applications. Used in conjunction with an external thermoregulation circulator the Cold Coil II™ is able to maintain stable temperatures between -78°C and +150°C for extended periods of time. A glass cover is provided with the Cold Coil II™ to eliminate convective effects within fume cupboards. A vacuum jacketed glass cover is also available and is recommended for use with the device at very low temperatures. The Cold Coil II™ is compatible with all Uniqsis coil reactors, from 2.0ml up to 60 ml capacity. An adapter can be fitted to the top of the cold coil module to support various glass static mixer chips



For further information on affordable, high performance plug-and-play reactor modules for flow chemistry please visit https://www.uniqsis.com/paAccessories.aspx or contact Uniqsis on +44-845-864-7747/ [email protected].



Since 2007, Uniqsis has specialised in the design and supply of mesoscale continuous flow chemistry systems for a wide range of applications in chemical and pharmaceutical research. The company’s aim is to make flow chemistry easily accessible to both novices and experienced users.