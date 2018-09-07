The next Fakuma show for the plastics processing industry is just around the corner, and materials supplier ELIX Polymers is readying its offering. Fakuma 2018 will be in Friedrichshafen, southern Germany, on October 16-20, and the speciality ABS supplier will be on Stand 5002 in Hall B5 to shine the light on its latest innovations.

ELIX Polymers to highlight latest material innovations for key markets at Fakuma 2018. (Photo: ELIX Polymers, PR041)

“These innovations are the result of our strong emphasis on product differentiation and some significant investments in R&D that make us stand out from suppliers of commodity ABS products,” says Antonio Prunera, Head of Quality and Business Development.

Products to be featured at Fakuma 2018 include:

plating grades for high-visibility automotive parts and for the sanitary industry;

high-heat ABS for demanding automotive applications;

specialty grades for consumer goods that benefit from such features as chemical resistance, laser-markability and very high flow;

special ABS grades optimized for 3D printing using FFF/FDM technologies.

Making their debut at the show will be “CC” (Chemical Compliance) grades for applications where specifiers are increasingly concerned about the regulatory aspects of materials from which products are made. These include as toys, cosmetic containers, and products that come into contact with food. Reinforced standards applied during production of CC grades will enable ELIX to offer additional guarantees on regulatory compliance during the lifetime of finished products. The CC line comes with a package of extended services that will help OEMs carry out their product verification and stewardship processes.

ELIX Polymers is a specialist in the production of ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) and SAN (styrene-acrylonitrile), and high-performance compounds blends based on these polymers, as well as polymer modifiers. It has major customers all around the world.

Located in a major chemical park in Tarragona, Spain, ELIX Polymers operates one of the largest ABS production sites in Europe. Its operations include five ABS compounding lines producing over 40 specialty grades, with more than 300 colour options. The company is also becoming more global in its operations: in late 2016, it took an important step in improving its services to North American customers when it opened a central warehouse for the region in New Jersey and reinforced the team at its main office in Florida. In China meanwhile, distribution partner Yixin Resources Co., which also provides technical and logistic services for customers, is helping ELIX Polymers gain new business with major local and international companies.

ELIX Polymers also has an unmatched service portfolio, highly appreciated by customers for its short lead times, comprehensive problem-solving capabilities, flexibility and reliability. The company sells into multiple end-user markets, notably automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, household appliances, electrical & electronic and building & construction.

